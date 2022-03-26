The Ecuadorian team achieved its pass to the 2022 Qatar World Cup with a generational replacement; despite losing 3-1 to Paraguay, Uruguay’s victory sealed their ticket | Soccer | sports

Ecuador qualified this Thursday for the Qatar-2022 World Cup despite losing 3-1 in its visit to the eliminated Paraguay in Ciudad del Este (east), in a match of the seventeenth and penultimate date of the South American qualifying round.

La Albirroja prevailed with goals from their strikers Robert Morales (8) and Miguel Almirón (53) and thanks to a goal against defender Piero Hincapié (45+5). The “Tri” discounted a penalty through Jordi Caicedo, at 84 minutes.

Qatar-2022 will be Ecuador’s fourth participation in a World Cup, after its presence in South Korea and Japan-2002, Germany-2006 and Brazil-2014.

The “Tri” remained with 25 points in the third box, and on Tuesday in Guayaquil, on the eighteenth and last date, they will face Messi’s Argentina.

This is how the standings for the Qatar 2022 qualifiers go

A defeat without much pain

Taking stock of the classification, the Ecuadorian coach, Argentine Gustavo Alfaro, said that the mistakes his team made in this match will serve to capitalize on the future, but he was happy with the goal achieved.

“Personally, I would have liked Ecuador to come in to play as it has done in all the games. I would have liked to see a team like the one we saw throughout the tie. They are painful defeats but this time they do not cost so much”, remarked the trainer.

Striker Enner Valencia said that qualifying for Qatar “is a great joy” for the entire country. “It came with a defeat but we are celebrating this classification,” he said.

Paraguay found the first goal early in the 8th minute with Robert Morales and increased to 45+5 with a goal against Ecuadorian central defender Piero Hincapié.

At 53, striker Miguel Almirón put definitive figures in favor of La Albirroja, who cleared the field with a dribble after a pass from midfielder Richard Sánchez to finish off with a left-footed cross.

Those led by Alfaro discounted in the 84th minute thanks to a shot from the sentencing point by their striker Jordi Caicedo.

The Venezuelan referee Jesús Valenzuela consulted the VAR to discover a foul by defender Alberto Espínola against striker Pervis Estupiñán when he was about to shoot dangerously.

Erratic and unfocused

Erratic and unfocused, weighed down by intense rain that fell during almost the entire match at the “Antonio Aranda” stadium in Ciudad del Este, Alfaro’s team was outmatched during almost the entire match except for the last 10 minutes when they sought and found the discount.

The Guarani overwhelmed El Tri under pressure, who tried to get close to the local area with long-distance shots.

Paraguay, prematurely eliminated, obtained its third victory in the qualifying competition, the previous two against Venezuela.

In addition to the penalty foul, Ecuador was favored in that last period by the expulsion of Paraguayan defender Blas Riveros at 88 minutes, due to a double warning.

After that incident, Alfaro sent his players forward and forced Paraguay to defend themselves. The pressure became suffocating towards the end of the game, favored by their numerical majority.

The referee added more warnings to the Paraguayans in addition to 6 additional minutes.

Caicedo was about to score the second goal of the discount with 2 minutes to go before the final whistle.

His shot crashed into the crossbar and from the rebound he tried again with a header but the ball was caught on his way by goalkeeper Antony Silva.

Paraguay will visit Peru on Tuesday, which with 21 points remains in fifth position that leads to the playoff against a team from Asia. (D)