the effect of mutations – Libero Quotidiano





The Delta variant is disappearing by “self-extinction”. The good news comes from Japan According to Japanese scientists there are currently only 140 cases per day despite the Delta variant appearing three months ago. At the end of the summer, Japan experienced the strongest wave. In August, there was a peak of around 23,000 cases per day. Seven days ago, however, the wave stopped and has almost completely disappeared. Tokyo which registered only 16 new cases.

Scientists from the National Institute of Genetics and Mishima University predicted the sudden collapse of cases is due to the fact that an excess of mutations would lead Delta to “self-extinguish”. When a virus replicates, its genes undergo random “copying errors” which, over time, they lead to changes in the structure of viruses.

Mutations can enable it to spread, evade immunity, or cause serious illness. But on occasion, according to experts, these mutations come to a “deadlock in evolution”. According to Japanese scientists, the Delta variant has accumulated an excess of mutations in a protein called nsp14, responsible for correcting copying errors during viral replication. This would have led the Delta variant to self-destruct. “We were literally shocked from the results. In Japan, the Delta variant was highly transmissible and rejected other variants. We think that as mutations accumulated it became a defective virus, no longer able to replicate. Considering that the cases have not increased, we believe that during the mutations at a certain point is headed for natural extinction“. explains Professor Inoue.