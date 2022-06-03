the effective diet to stay in shape after 40 years

Katheryn Winnick is a renowned actress, and many remember her for one of her most emblematic roles: Lagertha in the successful period series “Vikings”. But before becoming famous, the canadian interpreter She was a martial arts trainer. She is also an expert in karate and taekwondo.

In fact, on one occasion he explained that “at the age of 16 I opened my first business running a martial arts school called WinKai Martial Arts together with my brother. At 21, I had three schools in Toronto and thoroughly enjoyed teaching self-defense to families and young women.”

Now 44, Katheryn Winnick has managed to stay in shape and that’s thanks to a combination of weight training, martial arts, boxing and outdoor activities. Of course, she complements it with a special dietwhich has been going on for some years and has allowed it to maintain its natural beauty.

What is Katheryn Winnick’s secret to staying in shape?

As we have mentioned, the actress combines weights, martial arts, boxing and outdoor activities such as hiking, horseback riding and kayaking. Winnick said that “I feel that exercise is incredibly important for both the mind and the body. It is important for me to be consistent with my training, especially with so many hours of filming in different places.

In addition, he strictly follows a gluten-free diet: “I think it has helped me increase my energy, as well as keep me in shape. I try to stick to a vegetable and protein base, while also trying to eat more frequently, about five small meals a day.” For Winnick it is vitally important to stay energized throughout the day.

Finally, the actress leaves a tip for her followers: “I like to drink hot water and lemon every day, as well as mint tea”.

It should be noted that mint contains polyphenols and essential oils, providing analgesic, antispasmodic, antiseptic and soothing properties. Something recommended by Katheryn Winnick who does not neglect her health and her image at all.