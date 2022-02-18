the effects of brain fog in a patient who had the virus

The music started, it was a song that I had been playing for years, but that day I couldn’t remember the lyrics. She went blank in front of hundreds of children who had come to see her show.

Jose Vega Santana, a Puerto Rican children’s artist with more than 40 years of radio and television career, asked his assistants in the middle of the show to repeat the melody. But the words just didn’t come out of his mouth. They had to fold it.

The scene occurred at a school in Puerto Rico at the end of February 2021, after the so-called clown Remi tested negative for covid-19.

“I didn’t remember anything, I didn’t even know what I was going to say. It was an agonizing moment. My employees looked at me, wondering if I didn’t hear the song well. I went to them and told them that I did not remember her, “he told BBC Mundo.

Like so many other patients, the 65-year-old interpreter says he suffered from the long-lasting effects of the virus, specifically the so-called “brain fog.”

The term, according to a blog from Harvard Medical School, is used to describe a state that some who have contracted covid describe as “confused, slow and inaccurate” thoughts.

That day, as he always did when he forgot something in his presentations, he tried to improvise.

“But here you can’t, because your mind goes blank. You don’t know what’s going on. You know you want to sing, but you don’t know what song.”



José Vega Santana playing the clown Remi at a school in Puerto Rico. Photo: Jose Vega Santana

Remi, who in addition to being a clown is a writer and plastic artist, was infected at the end of January 2021.

The vaccine against the pathogen was not yet available to everyone, but like many, he had to continue working on the channel where he has a fixed program and on a radio station.

After testing positive, he had to visit the hospital several times for respiratory problems and being asthmatic.

received the monoclonal antibody therapysomething that helped him with oxygenation, and after several days between ups and downs, a test was negative for the coronavirus.

But later, in his day to day life, he noticed that something was wrong with him.

The diagnosis

He felt confused, he forgot names of relatives, hung up the call and did not remember who was on the other end of the phone. There were times when he finished showering but he never used soap.

Sometimes he changed the name of everyday objects, such as a cup. “I told my son: pass me the pencil. But he told me, what pencil? And I: ‘ANDI know, to have my coffee‘“.

In the television studio, I forgot the director’s instructions. When they asked her to look at a camera, she didn’t understand either: “I kept thinking about what he said to me.”

“On an intimate level, there were some strong days. You get up, you’re in your bed, but you don’t know you’reyou are in your bed. It takes maybe 10 to 15 minutes before you realize from that you are in your house”he recounted.

But the incident that most alarmed him was not that he forgot the song in the middle of the show, nor was it the daily stumbles, but the moment when got lost in a mall.



Remi the clown on his television show in Puerto Rico. Photo: Jose Vega Santana

“I parked the car. I dropped my keys and picked them up and wondered where I was going. I was lost like I was in another country“he counted.

At that time, he asked a police officer for help to find his car and leave the scene.

When the agent assisted him, it turned out that his car was right in front of him. On the way to his home, he had to use a GPS.

It was then that he decided to visit a neurologist.

The expert made multiple medical exams, concentration tests, took images of his head, looked for any bleeding in the brain, did studies on Alzheimer’s, dementia, but everything was in order.

“Mental fog” was the diagnosis he received in March of last year.

extended covid

Brain fog is one of the symptoms of prolonged covid that some patients experience.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the so-called post-covid syndrome is diagnosed when people suffer from these symptoms for more than four weeks after the virus was diagnosed.

In Remi’s case, the “brain fog” lasted about four months, from February to June.

According to the portal of the renowned health center, older people are the most likely to suffer from prolonged covid. However, it can affect young people and people who did not have any previous condition.

In addition to confusion and memory problems, some patients have difficulty sleeping. Some people have fatigue, shortness of breath, loss of smell and taste, muscle pain, depression, anxiety, among other conditions.

“Not much is known yet about how COVID-19 will affect people over time, but research is ongoing.“, states the Mayo Clinic.

The recuperation

The neurologist’s response was clear: There is no specific treatment for what was happening to Remi. His recommendation was to rest and reduce the intensity of work.

The Puerto Rican artist then chose to take days off and start painting.

He spent weeks locked up in his house between his paintings and concentration exercises with which a friend helped him.

“I began to feel safe, because you lose confidence in yourself. You are aware, because unlike my mother, who has dementia and does not remember that she repeats things to you, I I was aware that I had spoken to someone, but I had no recollection of what I spoke to or with whom“, he claimed.



José Vega Santana, a children’s artist from Puerto Rico who claimed to suffer from the long-lasting effects of covid. Photo: Jose Vega Santana

In addition to art, he decided to reduce his workload. Before she could record 10 programs in a day, now she does half.

He takes his full lunch hour, made changes in his health care and strengthened his family relationships.

Currently, this clown who for years wears his shows to Puerto Rican children, resumed his live tours and is immersed in new projects, such as the digitalization of his music.

“I feel good. I do memory exercises to see how things are. For example, I like to go to the grocery store, I read the list once and I don’t check it again. A few days ago everything that was on the list I put in the cart. The memory is cool,” he said.

