the effects of climate change on wine, oil and fruit – Corriere.it

Cradling on the records obtained this year in the agri-food field would be a mistake for Italy. Because behind every positive result there is a but that cannot go unnoticed. In 2021 Italy established itself as the first rice producing country in Europe, but with a 10% drop in production. The same goal was reached in the wine sector, despite an average decrease of 9%, which reached 50% in some areas of our country: a leadership, that of wine, also confirmed due to the collapse of production in France (-29%). And again, Italy is the second country in the world for hazelnut production, but 70% of the harvest was lost in Lazio alone. These are some of the most striking data published by the WWF in the 2021 report, climate effect: the black year of Italian agriculture.

A study that further clarifies the vicious circle created between polluting agricultural practices, climate change, adverse weather phenomena and the earth’s ability to feed us. Greenhouse gas emissions generated by the food system, in fact, represent 37% of the total, a third of which come from food waste. Compared to 1960, the use of chemical fertilizers increased ninefold. All activities that contribute significantly to global warming, soil degradation and the consequent destruction of ecosystems and loss of biodiversity.Agriculture, like natural vegetation, sensitive to atmospheric variations and climate changes – comments Eva Alessi, responsible for sustainability for Wwf Italia -. Rising temperatures are affecting agricultural productivity at higher latitudes, increasing yields on some crops, while others are declining in lower latitude regions. Warming has caused a reduction in productivity in southern Europe.



Italy hot spot In short, what we eat has an indissoluble link with climate change. The Mediterranean region is one of the hot spots in the world, with a rise in temperatures that exceeds the global average by 20%. A situation that has caused fires, droughts, but also floods and a deterioration in air quality. This year our country has witnessed 1,500 extreme events, with a 65% increase in storms, tornadoes, hailstorms and heat waves compared to previous years. And the estimates, as far as agriculture is concerned, indicate a damage of 14 billion euros. In addition to the numbers already mentioned, there are other alarming ones to report. 2021 has been defined as the black year of made in Italy fruit, with an average decline in production of 27%, which mainly affected apples and pears. Honey is certainly not doing better, which has undergone a 95% contraction. Oil production, on the other hand, increased by 15%, but this is not a positive result anyway, because climatic events slowed down a year that, according to forecasts, was to be much richer: some regions recorded drops of up to 60- 80%.

New opportunities This tropicalization of the climate on the one hand disfavors the classic Italian agri-food chain, but at the same time facilitates the presence of exotic products on our territory. the case of avocado, mango, papaya and passion fruit, which are more easily found in supermarkets precisely because their production is growing in Italy, especially in the South. A trend that represents an opportunity not to be missed: the advice to buy products at 0 km, instead of resorting to a massive and polluting import.