The effects of Covid on spermatozoa, here’s what the study says
Over the past two years, numerous studies have come out documenting the effects of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus infection on the body. It is well known, for example, what the consequences of the virus are on the respiratory tract. However, so far there was little information on its possible impact on male fertility. The situation has changed thanks to the publication of new research in the specialized journal Fertility and Sterility. Results obtained by researchers from the Genk Institute for Fertility Technology (in Belgium) have shown that coronavirus infections can negatively impact sperm quality and affect fertility after recovery. The study involved 120 men, with an average age of 35, who survived a symptomatic form of Covid.
Researchers found a 37% reduction in sperm count in study participants following Sars-CoV-2 infection. This impact on fertility lasted for three months. After this period the sperm count returned to a normal level.
The impact of Covid on spermatozoa
Covid also had another impact on the participants’ bodies, resulting in a 60% reduction in sperm motility. Tests conducted during the study showed a correlation between higher concentrations of anti-Covid antibodies in the body and reduced sperm function (temporary sperm dysfunction). However, the researchers highlighted that the available data do not indicate the possible transmission of the virus through the sperm of those who have recently recovered from Covid. In particular, the experts highlighted that none of the sampled spermatozoa contained viral Rna. This result was also confirmed 53 days after infection. “However, we found profound reductions in the concentration of spermatozoa, in the number of spermatozoa produced and in their total and progressive motility after infection.” The data collected also showed that the more severe forms of the infection were associated with a lower motility and morphology score.