The effects of Covid on spermatozoa, here’s what the study says

Over the past two years, numerous studies have come out documenting the effects of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus infection on the body. It is well known, for example, what the consequences of the virus are on the respiratory tract. However, so far there was little information on its possible impact on male fertility. The situation has changed thanks to the publication of new research in the specialized journal Fertility and Sterility. Results obtained by researchers from the Genk Institute for Fertility Technology (in Belgium) have shown that coronavirus infections can negatively impact sperm quality and affect fertility after recovery. The study involved 120 men, with an average age of 35, who survived a symptomatic form of Covid.

Researchers found a 37% reduction in sperm count in study participants following Sars-CoV-2 infection. This impact on fertility lasted for three months. After this period the sperm count returned to a normal level.