The effects of covid on the environment – Chronicle

In our first article we talked about the effects of covid on sport, this time we will talk about the effects of covid on the environment: during the lockdown we all saw beautiful images from various parts of Italy and the world, showing seas, lakes , once very polluted rivers and streams that were finally clear and clean again, as they had not been for a long time.

One of the positive effects that happened in the lockdown was the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions around the world. In 2020 alone, as regards Europe, there was a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of 7.6%. The reasons are linked to a change in life and work habits: with smart working, the reduction of business and tourist travel, the entire transport sector has seen a drastic decline. This has resulted in an improvement in the quality of the air we breathe. In the most polluted cities, such as Milan and Madrid, this reduction has even reached 70%.

According to data from a research center in Helsinki, which deals with pollution, the lockdown resulted in 11,000 fewer deaths from pollution due to the improvement of the air and the drastic decrease of pollutants in the environment.

Since we were closed in the house, many animals have left their habitat to appropriate urban areas, becoming the protagonists of a world where man has become only a spectator. The forced quarantine showed us what our cities could look like if we weren’t so invasive towards nature.

In Trentino and Abruzzo there have been many reports of its presence of the brown bear in the cities. Even the wolf has often come to knock on the doors of our house. According to experts, however, it is not the real wolf, but rather a kind of dog (the Czechoslovakian wolf, crossed with the wolf, abandoned and wild) because the “real” ones prefer to stay in their habitat and not go into places where man makes his presence felt. In Turin a dozen ducklings were seen trotting behind their mother, taking advantage of the almost total absence of humans and strolling undisturbed through the streets of the city. Dolphins, which did not show up before the lockdown, have also been spotted going into the ports. Let’s summarize the effects of covid on the environment: pollution decreased because we were all locked up at home and because many industrial sectors had stopped; there has been a boom in the adoption of animals, especially dogs, to take long walks outside and to be in company; as there was calm and silence everywhere, the animals approached the cities.