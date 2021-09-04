The effects of Timothée Chalamet (and of ‘Dune’) on Venice 78

King of the red carpet

“Too bad there are still anti-Covid measures,” Timothée sighed before entering the hall for the global premiere of Dunes by Denis Villeneuve, out of competition in Venice 78. That is: no more barriers with fans crowded in front of the Palazzo del Cinema waiting for the stars and autographs, but an impassable wall that avoids gatherings. Or rather, he should avoid them: the crowd of “Chalamaniacs” was there, huddled and heated behind the barrier or tucked into every corner from which you could see even a glitter (the look was a glittering Haider Ackermann) of the idol in question. Which he generously “gave himself”: he went up to the photographers’ position to greet the adoring public in Evita Perón mode (don’t cry for me, cod alla vicentina), and at the entrance to the Palace he even managed to sign some autographs by breaking all protocols (as there are very few signatures, we recommend reselling them on eBay as soon as possible). The king of the red carpet, and we feel sorry for the others.

Shall We Dance?

The most anticipated blockbuster of the season (indeed, of two seasons, always intercom: Pandemia) was the real theme of the press conference. But even the very conceptual Villeneuve had to give in to the irresistible Chalamet, who with a few lines stole the show (and brought everyone back from Arrakis to planet Earth). “I really hope there is a sequel,” he declared after the subtitle “part one” (and various clues in the film) had already revealed to the audience of the Lido that obviously it is not over here. And he told reporters that one of the things he has left of the experience on the set is the “ballet” (developed with the choreographer, as well as Mr. Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied) which is used to move in the space desert without risking his life: «I hope it arrives on TikTok». At that point, the director also indulged in the fooling around: «The hardest thing of Dunes? Taming Timothée’s hair: they live a life of their own ».

Chronicles from Instagram

Another characteristic trait of TC (registered trademark) is the adorable weirdness. Pure social: see his Instagram profile as a testimony. In spite of fellow wannabe influencers or too staid, he posts whatever he wants or what amuses him. To say: the arrival at the Excelsior landing stage for the red carpet is told with a more institutional photo featuring Denis Villeneuve and Rebecca Ferguson (see above), but next to it there is the “alternative” version of a transfer to the lagoon and above all, a very tender story: the one with “dad” (in the film) Oscar Isaac, who embraces him in a pose certainly not suitable for a photocall (see below). We understand that there is no social media manager: and that’s fine.

So, how is it Dunes?

The film that does justice to Frank Herbert’s cult novel (and redeems David Lynch’s 1984 sculpture)? Yes, but maybe we have to wait a little longer to say it definitively, since – as we said above – the second part is pending. And this is part of the problem: when (after almost three hours: definitely too much) the game gets really interesting, we are sent back to the next chapters. Undoubtedly Villeneuve is one of the greatest sci-fi directors (if not the greatest: sorry, Nolan), and no one like him knows how to engineer immediately iconographic worlds and action-sequences that are both classic and ultra-contemporary. What he sometimes lacks (and what he lacks in Dunes) is a bit of heat: the script stretches the broth in more than one pass at the expense of emotions, and we won’t know for how long. Timothée’s choice, however, is indisputable: aristocratic but, in fact, weird (as was basically the original novel, an eco-allegory that also speaks of our planet in eternal environmental crisis), alien but vulnerable, cool but never far away. The rest of the cast is equally stellar and centered (the aforementioned Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Rampling), but in some cases – starting with the “princess of the desert” Zendaya – exploited still very little. To be continued …

The best photo of Venice 78 is already his

Watch his arrival (standing!) On the speedboat below to believe. I am the king of the world! (cit.)