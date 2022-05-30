The egg diet or how to lose up to 11 kilos in two weeks

Lose weight it’s never easy. You have to follow a diet and combine it with exercise to achieve a caloric deficit, which will be the only thing that will make you lose weight – it is useless to kill yourself doing sports if you eat too many calories at meals. One of the eating plans that is becoming more popular, and that even Nicole Kidman has carried out, is the one that has boiled eggs as protagonists.

With the boiled egg diet, which is high in protein and very low in carbohydrates, a loss of 11 kilos can be achieved in just two weeks. That is, a large amount of weight in a short space of time. And you don’t have to worry too much about the rebound effect since the weight is usually maintained without too many problems. In addition, it is an eating plan that does not require a large financial outlay and is simple to follow.

Eggs are very nutritious foods and they taste great. They can be prepared in a thousand and one ways, but cooked they are much healthier than fried: a boiled egg contains 71 calories, 6 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat, 0.4 grams of carbohydrates and 0 grams of fiber. In addition to being low in calories, they also provide proteins, vitamins and antioxidants. The negative point is that they contribute to the development of cholesterolso not all people could follow this type of diet.

In order to carry out the boiled egg diet, you have to eat multiple servings of boiled eggs throughout the day. The amount would be to eat between three and four whole hard-boiled eggs a day, which has been shown to be an amount that can be tolerated without putting your health at risk. Ideally, they should be taken in the first part of the day, although there is no perfect way to distribute them: can be two for breakfast and two at noon or two in the morning, one at noon and one at night.

Other staple foods

Boiled eggs are the protagonists but there are more foods that make up this diet, although not too many to choose from. Along with eggs, you can eat other low-calorie foods such as vegetables and fruits as well as fish and chicken, which in addition to being low in calories are also high in protein. To drink you can only have water, teas or coffee but always without sugar.

Therefore, all those foods that are high in carbohydrates or are ultra-processed they have to be removed from this diet. Absolutely everyone. But there is still an even more restrictive version in which you can only and exclusively consume hard-boiled eggs and water, although it is not the most recommended or necessary.

But these restrictions are only temporary. While this diet is carried out for a certain time, these types of foods cannot be taken, but once the objective has been reached, they are slowly incorporated again.

Egg diet and physical exercise

Carrying out this eating plan together with the practice of sports will achieve a caloric deficit, which is about consuming fewer calories than are burned in a day. On the other hand, consuming foods that are low in carbohydrates also speeds up weight loss.

The results of this diet may vary from person to person. It is true that great results can be achieved in a very short time, but it is not a law that must be followed in every case. Therefore, it is recommended to follow this diet for a maximum of ten weeks and you can start introducing carbohydrates once the expected results have been achieved. Obviously, it is best to consult a doctor to determine if this restrictive eating plan can be carried out.





Rachel Saez





Mary Homes





Laura Hernandez