The Egyptian brand that conquers VIPs

There is an Egyptian brand that has conquered Beyoncé, Cardi B, the models Gigi Hadid and Winnie Harlow and other names of the international fashion system. Is called Okhtein, a word that in Arabic means “sisters”, and in fact it was launched by two sisters: Aya and Mounaz Abdelarouf. Respectively 28 and 30 years old, they were born in Cairo but to quickly become citizens of the world. By the way, Mounaz is also an established painter.

Okhtein offers bags that look like precious chests and sunglasses in hand-chiseled brass by local artisans. They are luxury items: the two sisters emphasize that until now in Egypt there had not been a brand that produced luxury accessories. In addition to leather, materials such as raffia, copper and gold leaf are used in their work. And there is also a recurring motif, which has become a kind of trademark: a palmette flower, found in an ancient text, which has been graphically reworked, transforming itself into the symbol of Okhtein.

Their design workshop, which employs 50 people (craftsmen, seamstresses and pattern makers), is located in Cairo, while the production of the models is divided between the United Arab Emirates, Spain and Italy. Their main outlet is in the Egyptian capital: a large boutique with luxurious and sophisticated decorations. The clientele is quite young, between the ages of 20 and 35, but some models, such as the classic and sparkling Swarovski Felucca, also attract more agée women. Okhtein also sells through an e-commerce service.

(Stefania Ragusa)