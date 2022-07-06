The Eiffel Tower in Paris is riddled with rust and needs repairs

The Eiffel Tower would be damaged by extensive corrosion 0:52

(Reuters) — The Eiffel Tower, which is full of rust and in need of a complete repair, is to receive a €60 million cosmetic paint job before the 2024 Olympics in Paris, according to confidential reports cited by French magazine Marianne.

The 324-meter-high wrought-iron tower, built by Gustave Eiffel at the end of the 19th century, is one of the most visited tourist sites in the world, with some six million visitors a year.

However, confidential expert reports cited by Marianne suggest the monument is in disrepair and riddled with rust.

“It’s simple, if Gustave Eiffel visited the place he would have a heart attack,” an unidentified tower manager told Marianne.

The Eiffel Tower Exploitation Company (SETE) could not be reached for comment.

The tower will be repainted at a cost of €60 million in preparation for the 2024 Olympics, the 20th time it has been repainted.

30% of the tower was supposed to be stripped and then two new coats applied, but work delays caused by the covid-19 pandemic and the presence of lead in the old paint means that it is only treated 5%, Marianne said.

SETE is reluctant to close the tower for a long time because of the tourist revenue that would be lost, he added.