The eight best phones you can buy for less than 300 euros

The mobile phone market in Spain is quite extensive, since you can find all types and prices. Although the looks are taken by the high-end ones, such as the iPhone, the truth is that the cheapest options are the most popular. This is because it is possible to find smartphones very complete that are below 200 or 500 euros. even more and more It is usual to bet on models that do not reach 300 euros.

That a mobile is cheap does not mean that it does not have good specifications and features. On the contrary. In fact, the market for smartphones Android allows you to find options with a good relation between quality and price; And if there is a brand that stands out in the mid-range, that is Xiaomi, which since it arrived in Spain four years ago has become the number one manufacturer in phone sales in the country thanks to its models with values ​​between 150 and 300 euros.

After the Chinese manufacturer, many brands have been encouraged to offer phones at more affordable prices without sacrificing quality, as is the case with realme or Oppo, some of the most prominent. The competition in this range is very high and the options are diverse, so if you are thinking of changing your mobile and want to spend less than 300 euros, we collect the eight best models you can find.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (199 euros)

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is one of the most interesting cheap mobiles, since by performance and specifications you would not guess that it would be so cheap. With a straight design and a smooth texture, its four cameras stand out: a 50 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle, a macro and a depth sensor, both 2 megapixels.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

On its front it shines a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a hole in its upper area, right in the center, to accommodate a 13-inch selfie camera. Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 processor, which comes along with 4 or 6GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of internal storage.

A memory that can be expanded by microSD cards up to 1 TB. As for the battery, It has a 5,000 mAh capacity battery with 33 W fast charge. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 also includes dual speakers, a fingerprint reader on the side, Dual SIM, NFC and Jack 3.5mm headphone jack.

realme 9i (€199.99)

The realme 9i is the cheapest model of the new series of the Chinese manufacturer, another one that is most committed to launching on the market smartphones mid-range. Is about a mobile with a rear in which its triple camera stands outformed by a main 50 megapixel sensor, a depth sensor and a macro sensor, both 2 megapixels.

Realme 9i.

One of its main protagonists is its 6.6-inch LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a hole that houses the 16-megapixel selfie camera. The engine of the realme 9i is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, which comes with only 4 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of internal storage.

As for the battery, it has a capacity of 5,000 mAh and supports fast charging of 33 W. The realme 9i also has a side fingerprint reader, dual SIM, USB type C and one outlet for connecting wired headphones; and the memory can be expanded with a microSD card up to 1TB.

Little M4 Pro (€219.99)

Poco, the brand that emerged from Xiaomi, premiered the M4 Pro during the 2022 Mobile World Congress, a mid-range phone that has renewed features compared to the version it released in December last year. In this case, you can find a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits.

Little M4 Pro

Another feature that stands out from the Poco M4 Pro is its 5,000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charge, which allows to obtain 100% of the battery in only 61 minutes. The engine of this mobile is the MediaTek Helio G96 processor, which is accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal memory, which can be expanded using microSD cards up to 1 TB.

In your back sports a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle and a 2 megapixel macro; while on the front it includes a 16-megapixel selfie lens. Among other details, the Poco M4 Pro has NFC, dual speakers, a side fingerprint sensor and a Jack 3.5 millimeter to connect wired headphones.

Oppo A74 5G (267 euros)

The Oppo A74 5G is a mid-range mobile that offers a good relationship between quality and price; highlighting above all its 5G connectivity, its autonomy and its elegant design. On its back it has a total of four cameras, led by a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle, a macro and a monochrome, both 2-megapixel.

On its front is a 6.5-inch LCD screen with a Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a hole in its upper left corner for the 16-megapixel selfie camera. One of its strengths is its 5,000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charge, which offers good autonomy.

The engine of the Oppo A74 5G is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, which is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Among other details, it has a fingerprint sensor on the side, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual SIM and a port to connect wired headphones.

Realme 9 Pro (269 euros)

The realme 9 Pro, which has a color-changing design, is the latest mid-range mobile from the Chinese manufacturer and can be found on sale, since its original price is 329.99 euros. A smartphone It has a 6.6-inch IPS / LCD screen with a Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz adaptive.

Realme 9 Pro.

The engine of this model is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, which is accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage; In addition to a 5,000 mAh battery with a 33 W fast charge. As for photography, it is equipped with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 18-megapixel ultra-wide angle and a 2-megapixel macro in its rear area.

While on the front, in a hole in the screen, it sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Among other details, realme 9 Pro includes Hi-Res certified audioa side fingerprint reader, Jack 3.5-millimeter to connect wired headphones, 5G and NFC.

realme GT Master Edition (€273.32)

The realme GT Master Edition is a mobile that redefines the concept of mid-range thanks to its design, screen and performance for an affordable price. A model that is well equipped, with a front where its 6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen shines with Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Realme GT Master Edition

Inside there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor as the engine, which is accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage; plus a 4,300 mAh battery with 65 W fast charge, which reaches 100% of the battery in just over half an hour.

In the photography, on its back it has a 64 megapixel main sensor, an 8 megapixel wide angle and a 2 megapixel macro; while on the front it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The realme GT Master Edition also includes dual speakers, WiFi 6, and Dual SIM.

Little F3 (€289.99)

Little has in the F3 a cheap and powerful mobile that stands out for offering a good relation between quality and price. One of the most outstanding sections of this series is its performance, and for this model the firm is committed to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, which is accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal memory.

Little F3

An interior that is completed with a battery with a capacity of 4,520 mAh and a fast charge of 33 W. Another notable feature of the Poco F3 is its thin and light design, where the main protagonist is its 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), a refresh rate of 120 Hz, compatibility with HDR10 + and a maximum brightness of 1,300 nits.

In the photographic section, on its back it has a total of cameras: a 48-megapixel main, an 8-megapixel wide angle and a 5-megapixel telemacro. While on the front, in a hole, it has a 20-megapixel selfie lens. It also includes 5G, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, WiFi 6, and a fingerprint reader on the side.

I live Y72 5G (299 euros)

The vivo Y72 5G is a mid-range with 5G connectivity that has some interesting specifications for less than 300 euros. Designed with a multi-color effect when hit by sunlight, this smartphone It has a rear in which a total of three cameras are present: a main 64-megapixel camera, a wide-angle 8-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Live Y72 5G.

ahead lights a 6.58-inch IPS screen with a Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a notch shaped like a drop of water for a 16 megapixel selfie camera. In addition, in this case the fingerprint reader is also kept on the side.

Inside, the vivo Y72 5G wears a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, which can be expanded via a microSD card. It also has a 5,000 mAh battery with 18 W fast chargeFM Radio, Bluetooth 5.1 and jack to connect wired headphones.

