The eight best places to eat currywurst in Berlin

It belongs to Berlin as the Brandenburg Gate, the Reichstag dome and the Berghain. We are obviously talking about the currywurst, the typical street food born right in the German capital, known all over the world. In Berlin it is almost a must to stop at a kiosk and enjoy this grilled sausage (or boiled in some cases), with or without casings, sliced ​​or left whole, served in a concentrated tomato sauce flavored with curry powder. Is one snacks but it can replace a meal, a dish to eat quickly, dipping the pieces of sausage in the sauce with a fork, licking any splashes on your fingers. The traditional side dish to the number one dish of Berlin fast food is almost always the French fries, there is not kiosk in Berlin that does not offer them together with the currywurst that would have been invented in the German capital: it was the year 1949 when Herta Charlotte Pöppel, conjugated Heuwer, began to offer a boiled sausage with plenty of tomato sauce flavored with Worcestershire sauce and curry powder at his banquet a Charlottenburg (but ad Hamburg and the Ruhr area continue to claim that currywurst originated in their area). Here you are 8 addresses to put on the agenda to enjoy in the German capital the specialty that all Berliners adore (even those who have made the vegan choice).

Legendary

You can’t talk about Berlin currywurst without starting with Imbiss Konnopke’s on Schönhauser Allee, under the elevated stop of the meter from Eberswalder Strasse, Prenzlauer Berg area: a legendary diner, a real one institution of the German capital. The large kiosk has roots dating back to 1930, when Max Konnopke moved from Cottbus to Berlin to sell sausages. Business went well for him, and the kiosk has become a must-see for Berliners and tourists alike. There’s always a bit of a queue to secure one of his currywurst, served both sliced ​​and whole along with home-made fries with ketchup, or potato salad. There is no shortage of vegan and vegetarian currywurst, and the cult kiosk also offers boulette (meatballs) and other types of grilled or boiled sausage. Among the regulars of this street food institution, there is also former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder.

Konnopke’s

Schönhauser Allee 44b

Of worship

When it comes to cult currywurst addresses, Konnopke’s beats it Curry 36 in the district of Kreuzberg: another Berlin institution where from 1980 there is always someone up late at night to enjoy a currywurst. The kiosk which has 3 branches: one at the Central Station, one in the Charlottenburg district on Hardenbergplatz, at the zoo subway stop and one in the Friedrichshain district at the Warschauer Strasse s-Bahn stop. Curry 36 currywurst, whose fame has reached beyond the borders of Berlin, but also beyond those of Germany itself, are offered in a version classic, organic or vegan. The first two both with and without gut. Among the great admirers of Curry 36 currywurst there is also Tom Hanks, who a few years ago, while he was in Berlin for the premiere of the film Inferno, told the Morgenpost newspaper “I would like to have an apartment near Curry 36”.

Curry 36

Mehringdamm 36, Kreuzberg.

Hardenbergplatz 9, Charlottenburg,

Hauptbahnhof, Mitte.

Warschauer Strasse, Friedrichshain.

Museum area

If you are in Berlin Mitte to visit the Museum Island, the unmissable stop for lovers of sausage in tomato curry sauce is the one at the Berliner Currywurst stand under the subway bridge. On the wooden tables around the stand, sheltered from the bridge in case of rain, you can take a break by tasting whole or already sliced ​​currywurst, with the inevitable french fries, in the company of many tourists but also a fair number of Berliners.

Berliner Currywurst

Am Kupfergraben 1-3, subway station Friedrichstrasse.

Also for vegans

Bergmann Curry a Kreuzberg (open from 12 to 20), not a kiosk but a little shop with tables outside, it also offers currywurst very spicy, with or without “skin”. On the card there are also other sausages and the inevitable meatballs (boulette). Special menu proposals for vegans (the conservation and preparation of dishes of animal and vegetable origin are strictly separated). Moderate prices (currywurst at 1.80 euros, with bread to dip in the sauce 2 euros), but you have to be ready to wait in line to be served.

Bergmann Curry

Bergmannstrasse 88

Very spicy

“Here men can still cry!” is the slogan of the small currywurst stand Curry & Chili a Wedding, a paradise for those who love to eat spicy. Customers can have the dishes chosen according to their wishes, transforming what is normally a quick snack into a taste experience. All the dishes on the menu are offered in 12 levels of spiciness: starting with the spicy paprika powder, followed by the chili flakes, then another 10 increasingly hot levels, in different flavors, growing according to the Scoville scale. Habanero pasta and ketchup are prepared fresh every day.

Curry & Chili

Osloer Strasse 109 / Prinzenallee

Currywurst with a view

At its four locations in Berlin, including one at the Brandenburg Gate where you can eat with a view of one of the world’s most famous landmarks, Curry Wolf offers a delicious currywurst with a homemade spicy sauce called Opium, according to the owners so unique and delicious “addictive”.

Curry Wolf

Unter den Linden 77, Mitte

Rankestrasse 36 / Ku’Damm, Charlottenburg

Bahnhofsstraße 15, Tempelhof

Schlossstrasse 17a, Steglitz

Biological

Witty’s first currywurst can be tasted at the airport, at the stand in Terminal 1 which opens as early as 5 am, discovering the taste of high quality certified organic sausage served in small pieces drowned in the sauce or sandwich. The meatballs are also excellent, in the three stands of the company, as well as the perfectly crispy frankfurters and the chips to be dipped in homemade garlic mayonnaise. All in the name of sustainability.

Witty’s

Wittenbergplatz 5 (opposite the KaDeWe) Schöneberg

Friedrichstrasse (under the S-Bahn bridge) Mitte

Homemade sausages

At the Curry Baude stand of Reina Lehmann, a living legend in Berlin, at the entrance to the Gesundbrunnen metro stop in Wedding, a currywurst (with or without gut) is served with home-made sausage, which many Berliners say is the best in the city . Ketchup is made with a family recipe kept secret. Obviously there is no shortage of chips, potato salad and on the menu there are also several other types of sausages, meatballs, skewers, cutlets and hamburgers. The staff are always very friendly, even when they have a long queue of customers in front of them.

Curry Baude

Badstrasse 1-5, Wedding