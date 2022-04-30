the eight foods that contain the most nutrient

Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, is a water-soluble nutrient found in certain foods. According to Medline Plus, the website of the United States National Library of Medicine, water-soluble vitamins dissolve in water and their excess amounts leave the body through urine.

Although the body keeps a small reserve of these vitamins, they have to be taken regularly to avoid a shortage in the body as This nutrient helps the body form blood vessels, cartilage, muscle, and collagen in bones.

In the body, this vitamin also acts as an antioxidant, helping to protect cells against damage caused by free radicals (molecules that accumulate in cells and can damage others, increasing the risk of chronic diseases).

Vitamin C is usually recommended for those who have the flu and, although it does not completely cure it, it does help strengthen the immune system against the threat of infectious diseases. Besides, stimulates the proper functioning of the bacterial flora, a determining factor in intestinal and digestive healthreported the Peruvian Ministry of Health.

This nutrient is used to:

Because the body does not make vitamin C, it needs to get it from the diet. Listed below are some of the foods that, among their components, have large amounts of this nutrient.

1. Tangerine: Tangerine pulp contains great benefits for the body due to its content of antioxidants, vitamins A and C, potassium, iron, folic acid and fiber. Its peel also has powerful nutrients for health.

2. Guava: It is one of the most used fruits when you have a cold, by consuming it, you can prevent or fight the flu, thanks to all the nutrients it contains such as vitamin C, which is five times more present than in oranges. In addition, it has few calories and is rich in vitamins A, E, D12, as well as minerals such as iron, copper, calcium, magnesium, potassium, manganese and phosphorus.

3. Lemon: It is an ingredient widely used as a home remedy for certain ailments due to its high content of vitamin C, B-type vitamin complexes, and various minerals and beneficial nutrients for the body.

4. Spinach: within the nutritional values ​​highlighted by a publication in The Journal of Physiology, spinach is rich in antioxidants, stimulates the immune system and promotes intestinal transit. In addition, it contains iodine, so it helps the functioning of the thyroid gland.

5. Orange: It is one of the fruits with the greatest number of properties and benefits for health, thanks to its contribution in vitamin C, vitamin A, folate, fiber and potassium. Its benefits for the body are recognized throughout the world.

6. Grapefruit: also known as grapefruit or pink grapefruit, it is a citrus fruit that has a high content of vitamin C and according to the Spanish Nutrition Foundation “exceeds the recommended daily intake for this nutrient (vitamin C) by 30 milligrams”.

7. Kiwi: A study from the Complutense University of Madrid states that regular consumption of kiwi in the context of a balanced diet has beneficial effects on immune function and antioxidant defense; in gastrointestinal function as well, improving protein digestion and constipation.

8. Broccoli: medical professionals recommend its consumption in developing people, since 100 grams of broccoli contain 90 mg of vitamin C, that is, twice what an orange provides.