the eight teams qualified for the quarterfinals of the Europa League 2021-22

2022-03-17

No surprises, the FC Barcelona and the Atalanta sealed their ticket to the quarterfinals of the Europa League on Thursday, as did the panties, rangers, EintrachtFrankfurt, RB Leipzig, West Ham and lyons.

This is how Barcelona went back to Galatarasay in the Europa League

Barça prepared in the best way its imminent Clásico against Real Madridon Sunday, coming out victorious (2-1) from another ‘hot’ stadium like the one in Galatasaray Turkish.

In the stellar duel of these round of 16 between Bayer Leverkusen and the Atalanta it was the ‘Dea’ who confirmed their 3-2 victory in Italy by winning 1-0 in Germany. A triumph ‘in extremis’ with a goal from the Ivorian striker Jeremie Boga (90).

the men of Gian PieroGasperini they had already reached the Champions League quarter-finals two years ago.

But to see the Italians among the top eight in the Europa League, or its precursor UEFA Cup, you have to go back to 1991 when they were eliminated by Inter de Milan.