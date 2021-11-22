the eighteen year old Felix decides with a brace, the Giallorossi rise to fifth place- Corriere.it

from Luca Valdiserri, sent to Genoa

The Ghanaian just entered the lethal field on the break. Mourinho climbs to fifth place, overtaking Fiorentina, Juventus and Lazio

There are moments that can change your life. You have to decide quickly and perhaps your choice may seem absurd to someone, but the important thing is that you – and only you – are convinced of it. Felix Afena-Gyan, Felix per tutti, 18 years old, a forward full of dreams, in recent days he had been called up by the national team of Ghana. He preferred to give up, saying he did not feel ready yet, causing Roma also a small international problem.

stayed to train a Trigoria, promoted to the first team by Jos Mourinho who made him debut in Serie A in Cagliari on 27 October and who, four days later, gave him the second half against Milan. Felix renounced his national team to avoid a long journey but above all to give a signal to Roma and their coach: for me, you come first.

The result of this choice is that in the 29th minute of the second half, with Genoa perched in defense from the first minute and the match at 0-0, Mou sent him to the field as a first replacement, in place of the disastrous Shomurodov, and not Borja Mayoral or Zaniolo who were on the bench and would remain. Eight minutes later, on Mkhitaryan’s powerful acceleration, Felix did what no one had been able to do before: a strong, immediate and precise shot. Goals. Madness of his and his companions. Mou is increasingly convinced that he is still the Special One. But it didn’t end there because in the 94th minute, thinking that by now the recovery given by Irrati was over, Felix invented the 2-0 with an extraordinary shot from outside the box which bagged itself at the intersection of the poles. Two jewels that have allowed Rome to return to victory after the defeats against Milan and Venice and which, probably, draw new hierarchies. The only other change made by Mou, at 48 ‘st, was Bove, born in 2002.

The first of Shevchenko on the Genoa bench? A always and only defensive game, with a single scoring opportunity happened to Sturaro, stopped first by El Shaarawy with a great recovery and then by Rui Patricio, until he was inactive. A little. Very little. Genoa were missing Destro, Caicedo, Criscito and Maksimovic. Sheva it will be truly judged when he has recovered at least some.