the El Salvador police report announcing that they killed three gang members in a camp

In the place, the military captured two men profiled as active members of the Mara Salvatrucha and they seized marijuana, cell phones and cash as a result of the extortion of merchants and residents of the area, later they were handed over to the National Civil Police.

The security authorities in El Salvador, they dismantled a gang camp which was detected in the Las Delicias hamlet of the Metalío canton of the municipality of Acajutla.

In other cases, three gang members died this Sunday after an alleged attack on police and soldiers who discovered them in a clandestine camp in western El Salvador, authorities reported.

The Police reported that the “terrorists” had a long criminal recordyes

“Three terrorists died when they attacked our (police) agents and soldiers of the Armed Forces in San Antonio del Monte, Sonsonate (66 km west of San Salvador),” the National Civil Police (PNC) said on its Twitter account. .

The deceased are: Nelson Omar Orellana, alias gojanwho was “Objective of Police Interest (ODIP)” and required by various courts for the crimes of aggravated homicide, deprivation of liberty, illegal groups and illegal limitation of freedom of movement.

The other gang members were identified as Francisco Antonio Larín, alias Snaider; and Jorge Leonidas Arias, alias guanacoboth with arrest warrants for aggravated homicide and terrorist organizations.

The Minister of Justice and Security, Gustavo Villatoro added that in the procedure they arrested another 10 gang members. armed group of the MS13 was in a makeshift camp in a mountainous area.

“We are not going to allow these terrorists to continue attacking the population and we are going to find them wherever they hide,” the official said.

The security forces mounted an operation in search of other gang members who would have escaped from the scene.

“This is one of the paths that await the criminals who have harmed the Salvadoran people for years,” warned the police, adding that “we will go after every terrorist no matter where they hide.”

Thousands of gang members arrested

The authorities of the Security Cabinet they detailed that Between March 27 and July 9, they have captured 45,376 nationwide for crimes such as terrorist organizations, illegal groups, extortion, among others.

Among those apprehended are 11 terrorists who commit crimes in different areas of Soyapango, Ilopango and San Martín and in several municipalities of Sonsonate.

In response to an escalation of 87 murders committed between March 25 and 27, Congress accepted a request from President Nayib Bukele to decree an exceptional regimewhich has been extended at least until the end of July, and has allowed 44,937 people, suspected gang members, to be detained without a warrant.

Organizations such as Amnesty International and the NGO Human Rights Watch, in addition to the United States government, have called on Bukele to respect human rights.