The Elden Ring editor is so detailed that it can create creepy characters to say the least

Elden Ring is just over a month after its release and now it is also the protagonist of another leak (after the spoilers a few weeks ago) which gives us a closer look at thecharacter editor.

The leak in question shows us some of the customization options of your avatar and what we can see is a detail level and attention that we have never found inside FromSoftware products.

The customization is so accurate that it is also possible change the features of the face in such a detailed way to be able to give our character aspects definitely disturbing. The level of customization elevated to the point of allow the creation of very particular faces (as you can see in the video below) that they can’t help but generate some hilarity.

You can see them in the video on YouTube all the options the editor is able to offer. Inevitable are the classic statistics of the character such as Strength, Dexterity, Vigor, Faith, Intelligence and, even if it is not visible in the video, surely the various classes will also be present and also the various pre-sets of the character’s body.

We then have the skin colour which can range between all the colors and shades of the spectrum, hair and facial hair, obviously you can choose the color of these too.

It therefore seems that FromSoftware has bet everything and everything also on the possibility of customizing its Senzaluce as desired up to the last detail.

Meanwhile, Elden Ring it has also become the most desired game by Steam users – and of course that was to be expected.

To conclude, Elden Ring it is not the only project that FromSoftware is working on: apparently the return of a historic series of the software house could soon arrive.