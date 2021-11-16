The Elder Scroll V: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition, is it worth returning to the northern lands?

Let’s try to understand what The Elder Scroll V: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition has to offer and whether or not it is worth returning to venture into the lands of the north.

For a videogame work, celebrating an important anniversary such as ten years of life is not only legitimate, but in a certain sense it is a must, especially if they have been ten years of success. Of course, then we need to see how we celebrate, in the sense that parties have their rules and expectations: we must avoid creating a subdued event, but at the same time we must also avoid ending up in bad taste. However it is up to the guests the last word on the organization and the satisfaction of what has been organized. For example, The Elder Scroll V: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition, the 10th anniversary edition of one of the most famous electronic RPGs ever released, is it worth the anniversary in the title or could more be done for such an important title? In other words, The Elder Scroll V: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition is worth returning to and explore the northern lands of Tamriel?

Special Edition with a splash of mod Some additions are aesthetically beautiful, but they don’t add much to the game Initially we wanted to dedicate a real review to the new edition of the Bethesda game, but trying it we found it useless. In fact, we are faced with a product that follows without too many mysteries The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition, that is the previous edition, with only the addition of some amateur mods taken from Bethesda’s Creation Club (where mods are paid , it is fair to specify). In fact, Todd Howard and associates seem more to have wanted to celebrate the community born around the game, than to give a completely renewed experience, putting that platform for mod so criticized by modders and players at the center of the scene. The problem, as we shall see, is that what has been included is valid, but it is as if they had organized a gala dinner offering guests only pretzels and Coke, with the best courses left outside the door. In other words: the mods included are definitely not the best you can find around. It is true that on consoles one must necessarily rely on what is in the Creation Club, but honestly something more could be done, also because the full price is required to buy the game, while to upgrade the Special Edition to the Anniversary Edition. you still pay around twenty euros.

The mod Fishing is one of the main innovations In total The Elder Scroll V: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition offers seventy-four mod of the Creation Club, for about five hundred new contents overall. Most are additional items that can be purchased from traders, obtained by solving quests or crafted via the in-game crafting system, but there are also more substantial additions. Some of the included mods are available from installation, others must be downloaded separately. The most important are certainly the survival mode, which can be deactivated at any time, which requires feeding, sleeping and warming up in order to keep the energy bar high, reduces the transportable weight and modifies the management of the equipment, tying it more to the new needs of the personage; the fishing system, to which new quests are linked and which allows you to catch about twenty different species of fish from the various bodies of water; Wanted Rarities, a collection of new items sold by Khajiit; Saints and Seducers, a fairly long chain of unreleased missions that includes new weapons and enemies; Bloodchild Manor, a residence for the decidedly unique and disturbing character and Farming, a real farm to be managed, located near Whiterun. Also consider that many mods directly mention the other Elder Scrolls, such as the one that introduces the Umbra sword, so fans of the saga may find them particularly interesting, at least from an anthological point of view (less so from that of the mythology of the world of Tamriel, but you can’t have it all).

How to access the Creation Club mod Most of the mods included in The Elder Scroll V: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition are downloaded from the Creation Club and are not available with the game installation. To access it, click on “Creation Club” from the main menu and open the list of “Purchased” mods. Select “Download all” to install them all at once, or select the ones that interest you. When done, exit the Creation Club and Skyrim will restart. Now all installed mods will be present in the game.