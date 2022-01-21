The Elder Scrolls 6 is in pre-production, according to a Bethesda curriculum – Nerd4.life

The Elder Scrolls 6 would be undergoing pre-production, according to a source not quite certain but still to be taken into consideration, given that it is the LinkedIn profile of a Bethesda employee, reported by the usual Timur222 on Twitter.

The user in question is practically a specialist in finding information through resumes, LinkedIn profiles and various patents, who in this case discovered an interesting reference to The Elder Scrolls VI by sifting through the profile of Fanny Manset, who holds the role of Human Resources Officer (Talent Acquisition) specializing in hiring and personnel management.

The LinkedIn profile mentions various titles developed by Bethesda and, at the end, you can read a brief description of the company which reports: “Bethesda Game Studios sets the benchmarks for open world games and is currently in full production on Starfield, the its first new universe in 25 years. It is in pre-production on the highly anticipated The Elder Scrolls VI. “

The particularly interesting thing is that the profile was updated last week, so although the final sentence may be some sort of standard that has remained unchanged for months, we can take it as recent information. According to Bethesda’s modus operandi, full production on The Elder Scrolls 6 will in all likelihood begin after the completion of the work on Starfield, therefore at the end of this year, considering the release scheduled for 11 November 2022, even if there will probably be a gradual handover between one project and another.

The Elder Scrolls 6 continues to be one of the most anticipated games even if we still know absolutely nothing beyond the first teaser trailer. Recently, Todd Howard himself reported that he was also trolled by his son about the lack of information regarding the game in question.