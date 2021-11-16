The Elder Scrolls 6: Phil Spencer confirms, it will be Xbox exclusive!

When Bethesda and Zenimax were bought by Microsoft, many have repeatedly wondered what the fate of the many and popular IPs of US companies would be. For Microsoft it would have been a great coup to include in its catalog a series of titles of great value such as the sagas of Fallout or the next The Elder Scrolls 6, with the latter being recently mentioned by the head of the Xbox division Phil Spencer.

Today we celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the Xbox brand, and for the special occasion Phil Spencer was the protagonist of a new interesting interview with the editorial staff of GQ, where the head of the Xbox division expressed some thoughts on the next The Elder Scrolls 6; pointing out a fundamental concept onexclusivity of the next great Bethesda epic.

“This is not about punishing other platforms, as I basically believe that all platforms can continue to grow”, said Spencer, who perhaps for the first time officially confirms that yes, the highly anticipated next The Elder Scrolls 6 will be an Xbox exclusive title and it will not be released outside the Microsoft platforms; then console and PC.

Elder Scrolls 6’s Xbox exclusivity ‘isn’t about punishing PlayStation’, Phil Spencer has said.https: //t.co/RpeSe4suXm pic.twitter.com/FROHvlx5D8 – VGC (@VGC_News) November 15, 2021

To date we do not know when we will finally be able to get our hands on The Elder Scrolls 6, but Bethesda has already confirmed that before we can return to immerse ourselves in the fantasy world of The Elder Scrolls it will be up to the new IP Starfield make its debut on 11 November 2022; Also Xbox exclusive and playable from day one on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.