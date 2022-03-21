The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion turns 16: “The masterpiece that marked the way”

Pprecisely it is in the most convulsive times when it is convenient to look back and analyze where we come from. So far in 2022, it has been characterized by the premiere of several video games that base their gameplay on individual mode, history, that modality that already seemed obsolete in the gaming industry. Rejoice, it’s time to review The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

But nothing is further from reality, as titles like Horizon Forbidden West or Elden Ring have once again claimed the importance of this category. what better time to look back with a video game that turns nothing more and nothing less than 16 years, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

Oblivion, the work of freedom and perfection that marked the way

Not intending to sound too boomy, It is difficult for those born in this century to understand what The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion meant for an entire generation.. The Bethesda saga had already left pearls like Morrowind, Daggerfall or Arena, but nothing equipped Oblivion, at least until the launch of Skyrim, of course, the perfected formula.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion was released on March 20, 2006 for PC, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, as one of the biggest action role-playing video games on the scene.. His settings impressed locals and strangers and such freedom of movement was not very common in the industry. Although he was not a pioneer in this sense, he was right with the expression of what he had been finalizing.

There is no doubt that since then many of the premieres on the scene drink from The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, which is not negative at all. Bethesda Game Studios developed an adult plot in the Middle Ages, adding elements such as magic or mythological creatures.

The player, at the beginning of his adventure, could choose between one of the 10 available races, which ostensibly modify the appearance of the protagonist, yes, always a bipedal animal with a human physiognomy. This choice conditioned the entire game, since your skill points depended on it.

As the user enjoyed time in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, could choose his own guild, to the point of having the option to rebel or lead it based on his actions. Over time, expansions such as Knights of the Nine or Shivering Isles ended up coming out, which continued to leave aside the graphics (without being disastrous at all), because the important thing was the gameplay.