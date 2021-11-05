The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Nerd4.life

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition it won’t cost very little. Who expected a price budget will be disappointed. Bethesda has in fact revealed how much it will cost in digital format for all platforms, creating a certain confusion: € 54.99. It is not very little, considering that we are talking about a ten-year-old game, updated with mods made by users.

As announced, owners of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition will pay less. For the update to the new version it will be enough to pay € 19.99.

Note that there will also be aphysical edition, for PS4 and XBox One, but to get the full game, that is the mods, you will still need to connect to the internet and download them from the Creation Club:

Will there be a physical edition of the Anniversary Edition?

Yes, physical copies of the Anniversary Edition will be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Although the physical edition contains a game disc, Internet access is required to redeem and download the Creation Club content included in the Anniversary Edition.

Fortunately, at least thenext-gen update it will be free:

Will Skyrim receive a next-gen update?

Yup! Owners of Skyrim Special Edition or Anniversary Edition on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S will receive a next-gen update. The update will be free and will optimize the game with improved graphics, faster loading times and more.

Who cares, here it is cover:

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition cover

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition is basically the Special Edition plus the contents of the Creation Club.