The Elder Scrolls VI, development would be on the high seas

The Elder Scrolls VI is the long-awaited title from Bethesda, as well as the latest installment of one of the most loved fantasy sagas ever, which unfortunately seems to have to wait longer than necessary.

The successor of Skyrim has for now shown only in a short teaser trailer, which has left only to imagine the scope of the project, of which very little is known at the moment.

What if The Elder Scrolls VI it will have to last for 10 years, just as it already happened with its illustrious predecessor, it seems that the status of the work of the title is still in the early stages of development.

After all, the team in the pay of Bethesda had already made it clear that they wanted to take all the time necessary to make sure to develop a game at the level of previous chapters.

An image of Skyrim, modded.

Now, as revealed by the almost always reliable Timur222, it looks just like the profile LinkedIn of a Bethesda employee unveiled a where is the development from TES 6.

This Fanny Manset – human resources officer of the company and therefore specialized in hiring and personnel management – reported that the new The Elder Scrolls would currently be still in pre-production.

It would therefore be a new unofficial confirmation about the state of work on the game, apparently still on the high seas. Below, the tweet in question.

The Elder Scrolls VI is in pre-production. pic.twitter.com/qNGE27BiXq – Timur222 (@ bogorad222) January 21, 2022

According to what revealed by Manset, Bethesda Game Studios would in fact be devoting all its energy to Starfield, new sci-fi IP just as expected, something that would have pushed the production of The Elder Scrolls VI, still stopped at the starting line.

In any case, we remind you that TES 6 will not release on PS5 consoles, but will remain an Xbox exclusive, except for twists at the last minute.

