The Elder Scrolls VI is an Xbox exclusive, confirms Phil Spencer – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
In a recent interview with CQ, Phil Spencer, the boss of Microsoft’s gaming division, basically confirmed that The Elder Scrolls VI It will be a’Xbox exclusive.

The thing was actually somewhat predictable and taken for granted by most players, but so far neither Betheda nor Microsoft had officially ruled on the matter. Spencer’s new statements therefore confirm that The Elder Scrolls VI will arrive on Xbox Series X | S, but not on rival consoles, primarily PS5. A decision that, explains the Xbox boss, was not taken to “punish” the competition but rather to increase the value of the green-crossed ecosystem.

“This is not about punishing any other console, basically I believe that all platforms can continue to grow,” says Spencer. “But to be on Xbox, I want us to be able to bring the full package of what we have available. And that could be true when I think of The Elder Scrolls VI as well as any of our other franchises.”

The Elder Scrolls VI, an image taken from the presentation teaser trailer

In the same article, Todd Howard, director of Bethesda Game Studios, talked about how Xbox Game Pass has changed the vision of the development team, since it allows you to give free rein to creativity and to create types of games that otherwise could not find a large enough audience.

Staying on the subject, again from the GQ article, we learned that Xbox Game Pass was originally designed to be a rental service.

