The Elder Scrolls VI will be an Xbox exclusive: Microsoft confirms

The much-feared news has finally arrived: the next chapter in the series The Elder Scrolls sar exclusive to Xbox consoles. To confirm it Phil Spencer, vice president of the gaming division of Microsoft, a company that – in September 2020 – acquired ZeniMax Media and, therefore, the Bethesda Softworks for $ 7.5 billion. TES VI doesn’t have a release date yet, but now we know it will never see the light on PlayStation, nor Nintendo platforms.

TES VI on Xbox, Spencer: “Not a punishment for other consoles”

On the occasion of an interview granted to GQ, Phil Spencer has released interesting statements about the future of Xbox. In particular, Spencer talked about the main intellectual properties of the videogame giant, which includes one of the most recent acquisitions of Microsoft: The Elder Scrolls. The sixth chapter of the iconic franchise was unveiled in 2018, perhaps prematurely, since production still in its primordial stages.

Nonetheless, the Xbox boss has some important news to share with GQ and the rest of the world. The Elder Scrolls VI will be available exclusively on Microsoft consoles. “This is not about punishing any other console, as I believe that basically all platforms can continue to grow, “Spencer said.” But as far as Xbox is concerned, I want us to be able to offer the complete package of what we have available“.

Like Starfield, therefore, the sequel to TES V: Skyrim can also be played only on Xbox – and, presumably, on PC (Windows). As one of Bethesda’s most iconic franchises, the eventual launch of The Elder Scrolls VI on Sony and Nintendo consoles has been the subject of long debates, but the message spread by Phil Spencer has put an end to any discussion.

In the same article we also find an intervention by Todd Howard, game director of Bethesda Softworks and ‘adoptive father’ of The Elder Scrolls series – since 2000, the year of the debut of TES III: Morrowind, he has been directing the development of each new chapter of the popular RPG. Howard reiterated that The Elder Scrolls VI still in the early stages of design and added that the goal of the development team, as in the previous chapters, is to amaze the player.

“People change. Technology changes. But the ultimate goal is still to make sure that when you start the game, you feel like you’ve been transported to another world.”. In any case, we’ll have to wait a few more years before seeing it in action The Elder Scrolls VI. In the near future, fans of Bethesda games will be able to pass the long wait by diving into the sci-fi universe of Starfield, coming out theNovember 11, 2022 on Xbox and PC.