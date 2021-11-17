The Elder Scrolls VI Xbox exclusive? Why, were there still those who hoped otherwise? – Multiplayer.it

In an age as cynical and detached from reality as ours, it is almost astonishing to be surprised by the astonishment of some people in the face of the obvious. Yeah, because it wasn’t obvious that The Elder Scrolls VI it would have been aXbox exclusive, before Phil Spencer said it? Yet some apparently were still waiting for confirmation, despite the statements of the past and despite the fact that Starfield has already been declared as exclusive.

Let’s recap: Microsoft bought Zenimax, but this was not enough for many to believe that its flagship titles will become Xbox exclusives. Can you give up the competition money? Many ask themselves. Yes, it can, otherwise the acquisition would not have made sense. Is it possible that it is so difficult to understand that Microsoft has as its primary interest to grow its flagship brand in the gaming field (Xbox ed) to sell Xbox Game Pass subscriptions and, more marginally, consoles? Despite this, the disbelief continued and many continued to talk about a possible cross-platform Starfield, at least until the obvious was confirmed: it is an exclusive. Why it shouldn’t have been is not clear, but the doubt existed until the announcement. Then we moved on to The Elder Scrolls VI: is it possible that Microsoft wants to relegate such a franchise to Xbox? Of course yes, why shouldn’t he (and two)? It is precisely with such strong franchises that they attract players and if he has spent 7.5 billion dollars on Zenimax it is for having such strong franchises. Or do you think he did it to take Wet home? However, yet another confirmation had to arrive, because many were not yet fully convinced of this strategy. Whether ever …

Below is a series of bombshell news for the next months / years: the next Doom will also be exclusive to Xbox. If a Quake comes out it will be Xbox exclusive. If the Wolfenstein series is resumed, it will be Xbox exclusive. Fallout 5 ditto. The follow-up to Dangerous Dave in the Haunted Mansion, which two of us are waiting for, will also be from Xbox.

Of course, there is one way to play Xbox exclusives on other platforms: hopefully they accept the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with the cloud. Spencer has already said in the past that for Microsoft there are no foreclosures in this sense and he also made it clear in the recent interview.

The writer hopes that one day the concept of exclusivity will vanish into thin air and that you can play whatever you want wherever you want (in this sense, subscriptions could be a boon and convince all hardware manufacturers to expand), because still seeing in the 2021 that platforms are limits and not possibilities is really disappointing. Unfortunately for now this is how a piece of the video game industry works and it cannot be expected that only one of the actors involved will go in another direction, because it would be doomed to failure.