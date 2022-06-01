Entertainment

The eldest daughter of José Luis “el Puma” Rodríguez broke the silence and spoke about her father’s health

Last Wednesday, May 25, Jose Luis “El Puma” Rodriguez He returned to Mexico and went on stage at the University Cultural Complex (CCU). Before starting the show, he clarified: “I don’t like to fail people, I’m not in a good moment, listen to my voice, I’m accompanied and I come with what they call Covid, I hope everything goes ok and if not, what can I do?” to do”. Then, the singer’s office denied that he is sick. According to local media reports, the concert lasted just over an hour and most were elderly. “THANK YOU #Puebla and #Merida #Yucatan for so much love and affection. Visiting Mexico is always an unforgettable experience,” Puma wrote on his Instagram account.

The one who spoke about it was his eldest daughter, Liliana Rodriguez Morillo, with whom he does not have a fluid relationship. The singer was once a special guest on the program “Mesa Caliente” (Telemundo) and there she was consulted about her father’s behavior. Despite what many expected, Lila Morillo’s daughter only left good words.

