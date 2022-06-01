The eldest daughter of José Luis “el Puma” Rodríguez broke the silence and spoke about her father’s health

Last Wednesday, May 25, Jose Luis “El Puma” Rodriguez He returned to Mexico and went on stage at the University Cultural Complex (CCU). Before starting the show, he clarified: “I don’t like to fail people, I’m not in a good moment, listen to my voice, I’m accompanied and I come with what they call Covid, I hope everything goes ok and if not, what can I do?” to do”. Then, the singer’s office denied that he is sick. According to local media reports, the concert lasted just over an hour and most were elderly. “THANK YOU #Puebla and #Merida #Yucatan for so much love and affection. Visiting Mexico is always an unforgettable experience,” Puma wrote on his Instagram account.

The one who spoke about it was his eldest daughter, Liliana Rodriguez Morillo, with whom he does not have a fluid relationship. The singer was once a special guest on the program “Mesa Caliente” (Telemundo) and there she was consulted about her father’s behavior. Despite what many expected, Lila Morillo’s daughter only left good words.

The Puma in its last presentation in Mexico. Source: Instagram @elpumaoficial

“I am going to breathe, to organize my thoughts. I have a churning volcano inside of me right now. One, the Venezuelan icon Jose Luis Rodriguez, better known as El Puma…” began Liliana. “And my dad…” a colleague added. So the singer continued: “And my dad, he is a sensible man and he is not crazy. He is a responsible, professional adult. I very much doubt that with two compromised lungs he would have the audacity to appear in front of any part of the planet with Covid, because he has to take care of himself 200% “.

“I would love that instead of these silly comments that have no meaning or focus, we would focus better on a successful career, on a brave, warrior man, who has won, who is doing what he wants, what he likes. It is an applauded and loved icon. Crowded rooms, sold outs everywhere that is presented “he added Liliana but he ended up getting emotional when he said “an impeccable career for which he has sacrificed everything”, probably remembering some moment from his childhood.

With her voice now recovered, the daughter of the Cougar He ended his emotional words: “I would love for that to be talked about… leaving Covid is already a blessing, it is a miracle. Then there is the hangover from Covid. The voice is hoarse, one’s hair falls out, there is physical fatigue, even if it is walking a little bit, climbing some stairs. In other words, there is no reason to crucify”. When they asked her what she would say to her father, Liliana told him singing: “Keep singing and let them leave you alone. You have a lot to give. Hold hands, each other with you . Amen”.