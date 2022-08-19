The eldest daughter of Puma Rodríguez left the fights behind and dedicated emotional words to her father

The family relationships of the renowned Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez 79 years old went through hard times. When he married his second wife Carolina Pérez and had his third daughter, Genesis Rodríguez, his two eldest heiresses confronted him accusing him of absences and mistreatment.

Then came his operation on the lungs and the health of the Puma Rodriguez he was in suspense for a while, which made his older daughters Liliana and Lilibeth leave behind their resentments and approached their father to accompany him in that difficult moment. They currently don’t have a very close relationship but at least they don’t attack each other anymore.

Your oldest daughter Liliana Rodriguez Morillo She was as a special guest last week on the “Mesa Caliente” program that is broadcast on the Telemundo network and there she was consulted about the behavior of Puma Rodríguez, who apparently gave a show in Mexico while suffering from Covid-19.

It was there when Liliana Rodriguez Morillo defended his father and said: “I have a scrambled volcano inside me right now. One, the Venezuelan icon José Luis Rodríguez, better known as El Puma and my dad. And my dad is a sensible man and he is not crazy, He is a responsible adult, a professional as well; I very much doubt that with two compromised lungs he would have the audacity to present himself in front of any part of the planet with Covid, because he has to take care of himself 200% “.

“I would love that instead of these silly comments that have no meaning or focus, we would focus better on a successful career, on a brave, warrior man, who has won, who is doing what he wants, what he likes. It is an applauded and loved icon. Crowded halls, sold outs everywhere that is presented, an impeccable career for which you have sacrificed everything, “he added Lillian Rodriguez.

Finally, the eldest daughter of the Puma Rodriguez sentenced: “I would love for that to be talked about… leaving Covid is already a blessing, it is a miracle. Then there is the hangover from Covid. The voice is scratchy, one’s hair falls out, there is physical fatigue, like this be walking a little bit, going up some stairs. In other words, there is no reason to crucify”.