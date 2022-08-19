Entertainment

The eldest daughter of Puma Rodríguez left the fights behind and dedicated emotional words to her father

Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 21 2 minutes read

The family relationships of the renowned Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez 79 years old went through hard times. When he married his second wife Carolina Pérez and had his third daughter, Genesis Rodríguez, his two eldest heiresses confronted him accusing him of absences and mistreatment.

Then came his operation on the lungs and the health of the Puma Rodriguez he was in suspense for a while, which made his older daughters Liliana and Lilibeth leave behind their resentments and approached their father to accompany him in that difficult moment. They currently don’t have a very close relationship but at least they don’t attack each other anymore.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 21 2 minutes read

Related Articles

“Something may be cooking”

3 mins ago

Lionel Messi’s latest ‘madness’ is worth €60,000

4 mins ago

Prada’s new campaign features Emma Watson as the face of its new fragrance

14 mins ago

Rapper Drake is the most searched artist on the Shazam app

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button