The eldest son of Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre who is almost identical to his father and followed in his footsteps in music

The couple made up of Don Antonio Aguilar Y Wild flowerboth now deceased, forged what is now a great dynasty in the world of entertainment, with great performers, businessmen, composers and figures of entertainment in Mexico and in other parts of the continent.

The Aguilar dynasty It was formed more than 60 years ago by a couple of vernacular music singers, two of the best exponents in Mexico at the height of the radio era and also in the cinema.

The idyll between the so-called “Charro from Mexico” and his future wife, brought to life two talented human beings, the first of them was baptized with the name of the father, Anthony Aguilar and is recognized in the media as Antonio Aguilar Jr.

Anthony was born on October 9, 1960, is currently 61 years old and lives in Aguascalientes.

Don Antonio’s eldest son is also the singer’s half brother Marcela Rubiales and the Mexican singer, dancer and actress, Dahlia Agnesboth are daughters of Mrs. Wild flowerborn before the so-called “Soul of the ranchera song” joined his life until death with Anthony Aguilar.

Aguilar is also the father of the famous influencer, singer and songwriter Majo Aguilar, as well as his twin sister, Flor Susana (name in honor of his mother and grandmother) and in turn is the uncle of the singers Leonardo and Angela Aguilarwho in recent years have taken off their careers showing that they carry talent in their blood, as much as their famous uncle and their father, Pepe Aguilar.

The eldest son of the couple, made his debut as an actor in the movie “La mare colorada” in 1972.

His first studio album, “Toda mi vida” (1994), was produced and directed by his brother, Pepe Aguilarfor the EMI Capitol label.

“For you I will not cry”, one of the songs on the album, became his first success and reached number 20 on the Hot list. Billboard’s Latin Tracks in July 1994, thanks to the support of his talented brother, who since then began to appear as a great singer and excellent music producer.

His career continued to rise in the 90s, however, after his last album at that time entitled “La amargura del amor”, there was a pause in his career for six years, until he presented the album “Old horse” in 2004 and then another even longer break until 2016.

Currently, Antonio Jr. is in charge of producing the successful tours of his brother and his nephews, called Pepe Aguilar: Jaripeo without bordersit is expected that in the near future, her daughter Majo will also accompany her paternal family on shows around the country.

