The eldest son of Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres enlarged the family

21 years ago, Mark Anthony and Diana Torres They brought their first child into the world: Christian Muniz Torres. The young man, like his parents, has great artistic skills that can be seen in his account. Instagram. There, he dedicates himself to sharing, for his more than 11 million followers, a large part of his drawings where he makes clear his pencil skills.

He is a lover of cartoons, the Star Wars film franchise and Marvel superheroes. Also, he loves to travel and goes on many journeys with Kylie Marcothe young lady who has accompanied him for more than three years.

On her last birthday, Christian He dedicated a few words to him that moved hundreds of Internet users. “Happy 21st birthday to the most amazing, talented, beautiful and loving person on the planet. I am so lucky to get to spend every day with you! Baby I love you to the moon and back. I love you”wrote together with several red hearts and a series of photographs.

Cristian Muñiz Torres with his girlfriend

Now, the firstborn of the Puerto Rican-American singer-songwriter and former beauty queen, surprised with happy news: he has enlarged the family. “Say hello to Panini (in Spanish: say hello to Panini)”he wrote next to the postcards of the precious dog he adopted.

The son of Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres enlarged the family

Among the comments left by users, the one from Dayanara. “Welcome to the Baby Panini Family”expressed the beautiful Puerto Rican model.