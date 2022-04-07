Entertainment

The eldest son of Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres enlarged the family

Photo of James James
0 1 minute read

21 years ago, Mark Anthony and Diana Torres They brought their first child into the world: Christian Muniz Torres. The young man, like his parents, has great artistic skills that can be seen in his account. Instagram. There, he dedicates himself to sharing, for his more than 11 million followers, a large part of his drawings where he makes clear his pencil skills.

He is a lover of cartoons, the Star Wars film franchise and Marvel superheroes. Also, he loves to travel and goes on many journeys with Kylie Marcothe young lady who has accompanied him for more than three years.

