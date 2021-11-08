The elections in Nicaragua were won by the only candidate who could win them

Daniel Ortega, outgoing president of Nicaragua, got his fourth consecutive term by winning the elections on Sunday: according to the preliminary results, Ortega would have obtained 75 percent of the votes. Although not all the ballots have yet been scrutinized, the outcome of the vote has never been in doubt and a victory by Ortega was taken for granted by observers and local politicians. In recent months, the president had had all his main political rivals arrested, effectively remaining the only candidate: his only challengers were five little-known candidates from various smaller parties. Now it will most likely strengthen its power and control over the national territory, governing in an even more authoritarian way.

Ortega is 75 years old and is the leader of the Marxist-inspired movement Sandinista Liberation Front (FSLN), which in 1979 was the protagonist of the last armed revolution in Latin America, which put an end to a dictatorship that had lasted for over 40 years.

He has been president of Nicaragua since 2007 (he also ruled it between 1979 and 1990), and has long been described by opponents and international organizations as a dictator. In recent years it has progressively eroded democracy and dismantled all legal safeguards that imposed limits and controls on the power of the president, often resorting to particularly violent methods to arrest and detain political dissidents.

Over the past year, the Nicaraguan regime has arrested 40 opposition members, including 7 presidential candidates.

The most notable story was that of Cristiana Chamorro, the president’s main political rival, who was placed under house arrest and was unable to run because she was accused of money laundering. In July alone, in just over three weeks, more than 20 opposition politicians, journalists and activists were arrested on charges of committing various crimes against the state or accepting funds from abroad.

Sunday’s vote was seen as a farce both by Ortega’s opponents and abroad. In a statement published before the provisional data was released, US President Joe Biden had called the elections “a pantomime”, “neither free, nor fair, and certainly undemocratic.” Alexa Zamora, politician of the opposition alliance National Blue and White Union (UNAB), said it was a “perfect fraud” and called on the international community not to recognize the vote.

Among other things, Sunday’s elections did not only vote to choose the next president, but also the vice president and the 92 members of the National Assembly. The country’s parliament is already controlled by a very large majority by the FSLN, and the candidate vice-president with Ortega is his wife, Rosario Murillo, who has been in office since 2017. Her appointment is given for certain, like that of her husband.

– Read also: The harsh repression of the opposition in Nicaragua