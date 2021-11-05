The electric Alfasud is a reality: a project by a passionate English engineer

There Alfa Romeo Alfasud an Italian car destined to remain in history. It is still the best-selling car of the snake, with over a million copies, but the memory will always be conditioned by the numerous problems that afflicted the car, one above all the rust.

And this is precisely one of the problems he had to face Sean Fosberry, an English engineer with a passion for Italian cars, who chose the restoration of an Alfasud as his hobby. All documented in his Twitter profile, from which he was born a second specific account on the history of the project.

Initially Fosberry simply wanted to refurbish the car, which is why he had completely disassembled and repainted it, to combat the problem of sheet metal oxidation. But once this phase was completed, in 2019, the engineer decided it was time to take the Alfasud into the future and make it become electric.

He then recovered an electric motor Hyper 9, with a power of 110 kW (148 hp), a lithium battery from an old one Nissan Leaf (the one with 24 kWh of capacity) and the challenge has begun. It took him a year and a half and a lot of expertise to make everything work, in order to make the AC-X1 controller, the BMS Orion 2 and the 6.6 kW Elcon TC on-board charger communicate.

I’ve had quite few people contact me and ask what the #ElectricAlfasud sounds like. Here is the answer. Engage hyper drive … #EV pic.twitter.com/YwfNbEzXV6 ElectricAlfasud (@ alfasud5m) June 13, 2021

After about 11,800 euros spent therefore the first was born Electric Alfasud, capable of traveling 100 km on one charge, and with an engine about twice as powerful as the original one. The car also gained all-wheel drive, transplanted from a 1994 Alfa Romeo 33, from which it also took several mechanical parts to improve suspension and brakes. Next step? A more modern battery to increase to 40 kWh of capacity and double the autonomy.