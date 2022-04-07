The electric bike that sweeps Amazon’s spring offers is foldable, has a range of up to 100 km and costs 639 euros

The F.lli Schiano E- Star is one of Amazon’s best-selling models in its spring sales campaign and it’s no wonder, if it was already a “cheap” electric bike per se, now it costs 60 euros less for a limited time and can be yours for 639 euros.





F.lli Schiano E- Star Electric Bicycle, Unisex Adults, Anthracite, 20″

Buy the F.lli Schiano E-Star at the best price

The RRP of the F.lli Schiano E-Star is 699 euros and that price has been going on for months, but for Amazon’s spring sales it has dropped to 639 euros with fast and free shipping.

This electric bike is ideal for urban use thanks to the fact that it is foldable (so you can carry it folded in the trunk, take it down in the elevator or have it collected on public transport) and it has details such as a grill, fenders and lighting.

As for its mechanical characteristics, it has versatile 20″ tires suitable even for roads, Shimano Tourney FT35D gearbox with 7 gears and V-Brake brakes. It weighs 20.5 kg and supports up to 120 kg.

His electronic proposal is basic but enough to receive a little help on slopesintegrates a removable GREENWAY YJ145 36V-10.4Ah-374.4Wh lithium battery capable of offering a range of up to 100 km (according to the manufacturer), an ANANDA M129F 250 W front motor that reaches an assisted speed of 25 km/h and display E -Star on the handlebar to toggle between the 5 levels of support.

