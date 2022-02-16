The electric car runs, Italy (for now) is watching

THE REVERSE ACCOUNT HAS BEGUN – On the electric car Brussels sounds the charge and pulls straight: by 2035 in Europe it is expected stop to the sale of car with combustion engine. The Old Continent is thus a candidate to become the main market in the world for battery-powered cars. The builders can only take note by reviewing theirs industrial plans in a “green” key. By 2030, Renault expects 90% of its sales to be battery-powered models, Volkswagen at least half, Toyota 30%, Stellantis 70% in Europe and 40% in America. The electrification of the automotive industry will require billionaire investments, public and private, to start an adequate production of batteries (70% today still come from Asia), upgrade the charging network and increase the production of energy from renewable sources (otherwise we cannot speak of “zero impact”).

THERE IS NOT A MINUTE TO LOSE – On the topic, of great importance for our country, the column Dataroom of Corriere della Sera he dedicated an in-depth study, listing and explaining the major problems that Italian industrial policy is called upon to solve before it is too late. Italy, in fact, is struggling and not a little to respect the calendar drawn up by the European Union. As if that were not enough, with the definitive stop to diesel and petrol engines more than 70,000 jobs will be lost. An employment gap which, in order to be filled, requires a decisive change of pace. The problem is that times are very tight. Today in Italy there are 236,000 electric cars, which according to Brussels forecasts will become 6 million by 2030 and 19 million by 2050. For feed them it will take apower such that today, with a few daily absorption of around 55 gigawatts, it would jeopardize the stability of the network.

PNRR MONEY HAS AN EXPIRY – One idea is to schedule recharging at a certain time of day, with the car able to independently manage the absorption depending on the energy available, but the technology is still immature. The well-known problem ofinadequacy (also in the future) of ours charging network: today we have 26,024 columns, in 2030 it is expected to reach over three million private points and about 100,000 public points, of which a little more than 30,000 are fast recharging. The 21,225 points that will be added to the existing ones will be financed through the Pnrr (National Recovery and Resilience Plan): 740 million euros to cover 40% of the investment as a non-repayable fund but must be spent by 31 December 2025, otherwise the money they will be lost.

FIVE BIG ISSUES STILL UNSOLVED – To summarize, five major criticalities emerge that hinder Italy’s race towards emerging mobility: 1) A national map of public recharging points does not yet exist: a big problem in view of the planning of the new columns linked to the Pnrr calls; 2) Today 13% of the infrastructures, located in 8,000 municipalities, cannot be used, because electricity does not reach everywhere; 3) There are 90 recharging points on our motorways: too few. They should reach 117, one every 50 kilometers, by 2023; 4) Installing a charging station in the common areas or in the garages of condominiums is still rather complicated: it is necessary to streamline the procedures to facilitate the operation; 5) Finally, a turning point is also needed on interoperability agreements, because today by connecting to an outlet of an operator other than the one to which you are subscribed, the car may not recharge.

THE THEME OF THE GIGAFACTORY – If we consider that 40% of the added value of an electric car resides in batterymoving on the industrial plan another problem immediately emerges: the achievement of one production capacity such as to reduce the import of accumulators from Asian countries and create new jobs in Europe. Germany has already launched projects for 411 GWh of installed production capacity. Poland and Hungary follow, where the giants of the Far East are ready to invest. On the other hand, Italy is more delayed, where today the only fixed point is the 8 GWh that Seri Industrial is trying to install with the Faam project in Teverola, in the province of Caserta. However, it should be noted that these are not batteries for cars, but for the storage of domestic and industrial energy and for public transport. The project is very ambitious Italvolt in Scarmagno, near Ivrea, in Piedmont: 3.4 billion investments, up to 70 GWh per year, production start set in 2024 and 3,000 jobs. At the moment, however, it is not yet clear who the investors are and not even who will buy the batteries produced. Meanwhile, time passes, and Federmeccanica, Fim, Fiom and Uilm appeal to Prime Minister Draghi, asking the government to field industrial policies able to really help the conversion.