the electric city car conquers the Italians

Dacia Spring is among the electric city cars most popular in Italy. In the first 10 months of marketing, more than 7,400 units were registered in our country.

Dacia Spring is a ‘electric car able to travel up to 230 kilometers (WLTP cycle) on a single charge.

Compact dimensions for one car a zero emissions and from the complete equipment, its look from crossover it is modern, its load capacity, about 300 liters and the ability to comfortably accommodate four passengers, make it perfect for getting around the city.

Dacia Spring is on sale at a price starting at € 20,450

Two fittings available:

Over 90% of customers chose the top-of-the-range equipment, the Comfort Plus which includes among other things:

manual air conditioning;

rear parking sensors with rear view camera;

Media NAV: navigator, DAB digital radio, infotainment system with 7-inch screen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

USB sockets;

Mode 3 charging cable;

bite computer;

metallic paint.

Rosa Sangiovanni, Marketing Director of Dacia Italia: “Agile and compact, Dacia Spring democratizes electric mobility by offering the essentials at the right quality / price ratio in perfect Dacia style.



Dacia has chosen Italy as the first country in which to market its Full Electric offer and we are proud of it“.

Regis Macaluso, Dacia Spring Product Leader: “Connected services have also been developed to facilitate everyday life with electric vehicles. With the’My Dacia app, Dacia customers, for example, can remotely interrupt and resume charging or switch on the heating or air conditioning. Modern equipment, attractive design. Dacia Spring is really essential and cool!“

Dacia Spring: over 300 km of autonomy for the electric crossover

Has a permanent magnet synchronous motor, an output of 45 horsepower (33 kW) for a maximum torque of 125 Nm, the lithium-ion battery pack has a capacity of 27.4 kWh, its autonomy in the urban cycle WLTP exceeds 300 kilometers.

With a fast charging socket you can recharge it up to 80% in just under an hour, while with the classic wallbox 7.4 kW (32 A single-phase) for a complete recharge it takes four hours and fifty-one minutes.

There Spring it reaches a maximum speed of 125 km / h, its load capacity reaches up to 1,100 liters with the rear seat back folded down.

In January with PlusValore Dacia it can be purchased with a monthly payment of € 279 for three years, an advance of € 5,170 and a final installment of € 7,159 (TAN 3.99% – APR 5.56%).