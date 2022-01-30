the electric crossover in 2025

IN PRODUCTION IN THREE YEARS – It will be called Alpine GT X-Over the new electric crossover of the French company which will be engineered on the CMF-EV platform (the same used for the Megane E-Tech). The car was made official by the CEO of the Renault Group, Luca de Meo (in the pictures together with the French Minister of Economy Bruno Le Maire), who announced that production will start in 2025 at the French plant in Dieppe.

> Above, the first image of the Alpine GT X-Over released a year ago on the occasion of the announcement of the new product plan.

THREE MODELS EXPECTED – Within the strategic plan Renaulution, unveiled just a year ago, the Alpine represents the sports brand, with cars that should be characterized by performance and dynamic qualities at the level of the brand. The development plan includes the launch of three new models electricity by 2026: a compactwhich should be a sports version of the future Renault 5, a crossover, the GT X-Over precisely, and one sporty replacement for A110 (see image below). The latter will be made with the collaboration of Lotus, which will also market a version under its own brand.

> In the photo above, the Alpine models expected by 2026.

PRODUCTION IN FRANCE – The news of the production of the battery crossover Alpine GT X-Over it is very important for the related industries of the French territory of Normadia, since the historic Alpine plant in Dieppe, inaugurated in 1969, represents excellence within the Renault Group. The start of production of the electric crossover will involve a series of investments at the Dieppe site, made necessary to accommodate the latest CMF-EV platform. The French company has announced that in honor of the founder, who created the Alpine brand in 1955, the Dieppe plant will take the name of: Manufacture Alpine Dieppe Jean Rédélé.