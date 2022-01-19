The electric doesn’t go down to the boss of Stellantis: “Better the hybrid”

The electric doesn’t go down to the boss of Stellantis. Carlos Tavares confirmed all his impatience in an interview with Courier service. With good reasons? Meanwhile, we talk about the possible arrival (in 2025) of a new electric-only Panda. It would be born on the basis of the famous project One hundred and twenty (in the photo), presented with great success already at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2019.

To the boss of Stellantis… / “EV? Only a political choice “

Among all the top managers of the car, the CEO of Stellantis is definitely the most allergic to the electric turnaround also wanted by the EU. And it is not new to these intemerate: ds time repeats that the EV“only environmentalists buy them“. Now he adds to the dose, claiming, for example, that “new technologies are also driving prices up. In particular the electrical technologies, of the 50% more expensive than those of thermal engines“. And reiterating that the choice of cars with the plug is immediate and unwanted: “Obviously we respect the laws and therefore we will fight to be the best with the factors that are given to us, or imposed. But electrification is one technology chosen by politicians, not from industry ...There were cheaper and faster ways of reducing emissions. The method chosen does not allow car manufacturers to be creative to come up with different ideas. IS a political choice“. The challenge now is to narrow the EV price gap and this will create further selection among manufacturers.