The electric Fiat 500 debuts in the United States at Ces in Las Vegas 2022

At the Consumer Electronic Show scheduled in Las Vegas Stellantis will offer a broad overview of its 14 brands with both physical and virtual solutions

The Stellantis group will exhibit Cosumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas (5-8 January), the most famous hitech fair in the world, some of its electrified models as well as an area dedicated to the virtual world and that of connectivity. On the occasion of the event, a site will also be available that will allow the public to participate in the CES even remotely and to visit a digital version of the stand. In short, a particularly complete technological showcase where hardware and software have equal importance, to which are added electric models and on-board systems constantly connected to the network such as the Uconnect 5.

CITROEN AND DS EXHIBITED IN LAS VEGAS – The number and importance of the models present is interesting from many points of view, because there are also brands that are not currently on sale in the United States. In fact, the group will exhibit in addition to the Chrysler Airflow concept, the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wrangler in the more ecological 4xe variants, but will also be present with the DS brand which will exhibit the E-Tense FE21 Formula E single-seater, the most victorious battery-powered single-seater in the electric world championship, and Citroen with the urban car Ami and the Skate Mobility Concept. In both cases, these are new solutions for the North American area.

THE FIAT 500 ELECTRIC AT CES 2022 – As mentioned, the Las Vegas review will mark the debut in the United States of the electric Fiat 500 (if we exclude the version that was marketed between 2016 and 2017 in California), the first zero emissions of the Italian brand as well as the best-selling battery-powered car in absolute of the Stellantis Group. Also present in full was the new range of Jeeps of the most popular dimensions in the North American market with the new Wrangler and Grand Cherokee and the luxurious Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer on the eve of the introduction on the market.

THE FUTURE OF STELLANTIS AT CES 2022 – Two concepts that anticipate series solutions that will change the future scenarios of the group. On the one hand there will be, in fact, the Chrysler Airflow Concept, the evolution of the prototype shown 2 years ago always in Las Vegas that will resume a historical name for the American brand of Stellantis. The first Airflow of 1937 was the first car designed by studying its aerodynamics in particular, which brought about a real revolution in the world of mobility.

SKATE MOBILITY CONCEPT – The other show car, on the other hand, is the vehicle of the future designed by Citroen and intended for urban mobility as it was built on an electric platform on which different modules will be installed depending on whether the transport is for people or things. The most interesting feature of the Skate are the fully spherical tires placed in the four corners of the vehicle-platform. They have no air inside them, they move 360 ​​° and take four times longer to wear out, also because they have an area four times larger than a traditional wheel.

December 24, 2021 (change December 24, 2021 | 16:02)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link