The electric gaming bed is a reality so you don’t have to get up from your gaming space

The dream of many, playing the computer without having to get out of bed.

Playing lying in bed was a luxury reserved only for mobile gamers or owners of the Nintendo Switch or Valve’s newly arrived Steam Deck. At least until now, qua that a Japanese company has created an electric bed designed for gamers that allows you to play the computer without having to get out of bed.

Japan is well known for having extremely small houses and apartments, so a normal gamer who wants a bed, chair, desk, storage space, etc. in his room, may run out of space. This solution saves the space of the chair. This Bauhutte brand bed, model number BGB-100FA, will go on sale for 57,000 yen (462 US dollars approximately).

As you can see in the explanatory video, it is an ordinary electric bed that It has two motors capable of tilting the mattress up to a maximum of 60º in the head and 30º in the feet, which would allow playing, working or even eating without having to get out of bed. In fact, this same company has desks and shelves for this, as can be seen in the image.

In terms of dimensions, it has 94cm (width) x 199cm (length) x 13.8cm~28.5cm (height), and a load capacity of up to 200 kg that ensures its functionality in a huge range of people. It remains to be seen if playing from a bed would be more practical than from a chair, but for a gaming chair, Aren’t you missing RGB lights? Fashion says that everything that has the tagline “gamer” should have RGB lights, even if it’s a bed.

It does not seem that a “gaming bed” represents a healthy lifestyle if you can sleep, play and eat without having to get up all day, as much as it may be a space solution. First of all, you have to play responsibly.

