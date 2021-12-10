The electric i4 is among the most desired: BMW forced to increase the shifts in the factory

At the end of November we told you about the important milestone achieved by BMW, which delivered the first i4 electric sedans. This is a turning point for the Elica brand, which for the first time has an electric car in the segment that has made it most recognizable in the world.

And apparently the i4 is also very popular with future electric drivers, as orders are quickly piling up. According to the German media to date, the wait for an i4 would already be around 9 months, which could soon become 12.

BMW does not want to stand by and for the first time is forced to experience the vaunted flexibility of its Munich plants, where the i4 is assembled, together with other cars with an internal combustion engine. BMW is also expected to add a shift to Saturday soon, but could also rearrange flows to favor one model over another when needed.

The i4 arrived on the market practically at the same time as the iX, and both go to strengthen an electric range that until now was composed only of the historical one i3 and conversion from thermal iX3. The 7 series electric, the X1 and the 5 Series. This should lead to at least 50% of total sales in electric by 2030.