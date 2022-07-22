The Electric Power Authority identifies new savings to lower the rate | Agencies

The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) identified possible savings and funds receivable that add up to $79.5 million and that can be used as part of the calculations for the accelerated reconciliation that the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) will complete at the end of this month .

However, of that amount they would only apply as a credit for customers over $20 million, after reconciling expenses and projections, which could translate into a reduction of between 1.5 cents to 2 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), the executive director said yesterday. of the public corporation, Josué Colón.

The official explained that in June the highest expense was recorded in the purchase of fuel for generation so far this year. During the months of January to May, this item remained at approximately $200 million per month, approximately. In June spending skyrocketed to $323 million, which he attributed to rising fuel prices as a result of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

However, that price began to show a downward trend in July, so a reduction of over $60 million in fuel spending is expected than was originally projected.

In addition, it is expected to recover over $13.5 million from the sanctions against the Naturgy company, which is supposed to supply natural gas to the Central Costa Sur, in Guayanilla, but has not complied with the contract.

In the hands of PREB

“The technical staff will file a motion with the Energy Bureau to share the information so that the bureau can use it in the evaluation and reconciliation of data that it is carrying out, so that these savings can be transferred to the client immediately,” he declared. Colón at a press conference near the Central Aguirre, in Salinas.

According to the head of PREPA, these savings were identified thanks to the “concrete work behind the words” by the Fuel Office and finance personnel of the public corporation, particularly after it was not approved in the last session Legislature Senate Bill 931, which transferred $165 million from the State Insurance Fund Corporation (CFSE) to mitigate the increases in water and electricity bills that came into effect on July 1st.

Although Governor Pedro Pierluisi sent the measure back to an extraordinary session, it did not pass the Senate sieve.

“Within the situation that occurred in which the project that the governor requested from the Legislature was not approved and that we greatly regret, we indicate that this work that has been done quickly and with a sense of urgency has provided that in all probability we, with This money that we have identified, the business can use to favorably return it to customers. The final amount will be subject to last month’s reconciliation,” said Colón.

He refuted that PREB had not been informed on time about the $44.5 million that PREPA would have been preliminarily estimated to receive as reimbursement for excess fuel expenses after the 2020 tremors damaged the Central Costa Sur. LUMA Energy -which is in charge of the island’s energy transmission and distribution system- said in a motion presented this week to the office that its estimate is that this amount would be closer to $34 million.

According to PREPA detailed in an interview with THE SPOKESPERSONthat amount should not be applied as a credit to clients in this reconciliation because it could take years for it to finally reach the coffers of the public corporation and would have the effect of putting its finances now in a precarious position, since its income has been reduced by about $218.8 million compared to what was projected.

On the other hand, Colón said that the repairs to Unit 1 of the Aguirre Power Plant are about to be completed at a cost that exceeded $20 million and that he described as one of the most important that has been made in the electrical system.