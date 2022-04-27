the electro portrait of the week!

As he has just unveiled “Forget About It”, aficia paints an electro portrait of Antoine Chambe, the Frenchy who succeeds in everything! And we have the first indiscretions on his first album river side Coming June 3…

That history is beautiful when you look in the rear view mirror. The 26-year-old artist from Lyon, Antoine Chamber is a small nugget of French electronic music. Discreet but no less hyperactive and rewarded, this young 26-year-old producer was far from imagining himself starting a career as a producer: “I had an accident when I was younger, I was in a wheelchair. I was offered a guitar to keep me busy, and that’s how I got into music. I started by composing for others, before starting my own career”, confides the artist to us.

A French number 1 in Asia!

He then ends up releasing his own compositions which are successful for him. And since then, what success! He signs his first EP Make Me Alive internationally and is supported by artists like Robin Schulz and Kygo. The streams are soaring, especially in Asia. (+ 300 million streams to date). “I remember, during the summer of 2020, the improbable buzz that there was in Asia about me, I had become number 1 there. Currently, for example, I am N°1 in Macedonia too! It’s incredible”. He has just been certified five times diamond disc for export with his title “Easy Come”. As well as his title “Andalusia”, certified gold record for export by the CNM in 2021. Incredible, isn’t it…?

A first album made of favorite collabs

But it is in France that the artist would like to explode. If he is preparing a new album scheduled for June, the artist has just unveiled the images of his latest single “forget about it” in collaboration with Swedish duo Tomode : “They are two far too talented guys on whom I flashed. I liked what they were doing so much that I wanted to collaborate with them, it was a real crush”. This new piece punctuated by its striking tempo for a passionate but ephemeral love, a kind of nocturnal stroll in Santa Monica with synthwave influences that we love a lot.

Cover of his latest single, “Forget About It”

What’s next for Antoine Chambe? A new single in May and the album river side (in reference to the Californian life in which he lived a few years ago) on June 3: “It’s a dream to release a new project, because at the time I had a rock band in which there was a death. We never got to the end of the project, and I told myself that one day, I would keep my promise to release another album. I’m proud, I can’t wait to reveal it, there are only dream collaborations”.

We can cite in particular Romy Dya (David Guetta, Martin Garrix…) and jimmy burney (Demi Lovato, Charlie Wilson…). Those are “Not famous people, but only songwriters who wrote for huge stars”. In short, an album with influences French Touch and US pop with synthwave influences, between The Weeknd, Kavinsky, Busy P.

Strongly June 3!

His title “Forget About It”: