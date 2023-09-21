The Electronic Wireless Show S2 Episode 31: Now We All Own The Wolf Among Us (No, We Don’t)

A lot has happened over the past few weeks, so on this week’s Electronic Wireless Show podcast we briefly recap some of the Unity nonsense and some of the more interesting and/or fun parts of the Microsoft leak that happened early on. of the week. But what we really want to talk about is intellectual property rights! Bill Willingham, the man who came up with Fables (the IP that brought us The Wolf Among Us), declared via. blog post that is turning Fables into a public domain property. What does that mean? Can we all make Fables video games now? And what can we do with Sherlock Holmes?

Also: James broke the Lenovo Legion Go, I’ve been playing a lot of non-Starfield games, and James recommends more music.



We recorded this on Wednesday, so some things may have changed by the time you listen to it.

we have been playing Titanfall 2, in which something is or may be going on, the musical comedy RPG Deathbulge: Battle Of The Bands, the cute fantasy life simulator Fae Farm and a bit of Payday 3.

recommendations This week there’s chiptune musician Chipzel (who did the music on Superhexagon and Dicey Dungeons) and the new Takeshi’s Castle series.