The Elegansse Aesthetic Medicine Clinic is consolidated as one of the benchmarks for minimally invasive blepharoplasty in Barcelona

Over the years, the skin of the eyelids stretches and the muscles that support it weaken. As a consequence, fat can accumulate in the upper and lower part of the eyelid, causing the eyebrows to acquire a sagging appearance, the upper eyelid to droop and the well-known eye bags to appear.

Although these symptoms are mostly related to signs of aging, sagging skin on the eyelids can also decrease the range of peripheral vision, particularly in the upper and outer area of ​​the visual field.

For these cases, a blepharoplasty procedure is necessary to remove excess fat and skin from the eyelids, with the aim of improving the appearance of the face and gaining a greater visual panorama. The Elegansse Aesthetic Medicine Clinic has designed a modern minimally invasive blepharoplasty method, which guarantees effective results in a much shorter period of time.

State-of-the-art procedure

This method uses technology plasma generation It helps reduce excess skin on the lower and upper eyelids. It is a medical device that produces a pseudo-sinusoidal signal to internally enable a physical phenomenon known as plasma. The tip of the handpiece and the patient’s skin produce a microplasma beam, the result of the ionization of gas atoms found between the tip of the instrument and the face. This process helps to adhere the skin to the muscle by reducing the space between them, in such a way that fat is eliminated and its accumulation is prevented.

This type of blepharoplasty only requires Local anesthesia and its period of application is a maximum of 2 hours. As it is an outpatient procedure, the patient can leave the clinic the same day the intervention is performed, without having to undergo long recovery days. The results are visible from the first moment as the patient leaves the operating room and are even more noticeable when the swelling and reddened skin decreases.

With this service, the Elegansse Clinic hopes that more and more people can opt for a blepharoplasty without having to undergo invasive surgery that affects their daily lives and whose results are instantly visible. Those interested in this procedure should only enter the clinic’s website, select the intervention that best suits their needs and request a diagnostic appointment to schedule their intervention.



