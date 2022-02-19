The elegant style of Robyn, Blake Lively’s sister who is also an actress

Cinema 54 Videos

Harassment took the ‘The Neverending Story’ actress in a very different direction

All those who have seen The Neverending Story will have in their minds the face of Tami Stronach, the young actress who gave life to the Girl Empress in that mythical 80's film. It was her first role in the cinema, however, the success of the film brought her face to face with the worst face of fame and she was forced to give up acting with only one role behind her. As Stronach revealed in 2021 in an interview for Vice, after shooting the film at the age of 11, several adult men got the address of his house in Northern California and did not hesitate to go there, camp in front of his house and lie in wait to try to see it. In addition, a German man mailed her an engagement ring and several producers appeared at her home offering her nude roles. "They came to our house and introduced her, and I said, I'm not going to do a nude movie. I'm not Lolita", she declared. Her parents, not knowing how to handle the situation, were forced to remove their daughter from fame and the media spotlight to avoid this scenario of harassment. "The conclusion is that my parents simply do not they were equipped to be managers. We weren't in it for the money, and we certainly weren't in it for the fame," Stronach explained. It was then that she focused on her studies, focused her career on dance, and began to develop professionally with the dance company Neta Dance Company in New York, then she created her own dance group, started working as a choreographer, got married, had a daughter and opened up to new disciplines such as entertainment production or teaching yoga. in recent years he has returned to the cinema and is producing an independent film called Man & Witch, a tribute to the fantasy films of the 80s that made him famous, and today, at 49, he still remembers with a lot of ca her scolding The NeverEnding Story, not forgetting her Girl Empress and even participating in conventions and fan meet-ups.