The elementary errors in the ISS data and a certainty that comes from Spain: the total failure of mRNA vaccines – Covid Emergency

Copied and pasted from all agencies and media yesterday’s ISS report would make you laugh, if it didn’t really make you nervous.





Random title among the many equals of the Republic: “Iss, rate in intensive 26.7 cases per 100 thousand for the unvaccinated and 0.9 for those who do the third dose”.

The article then reads “coherently”: “The Higher Institute of Health Report also highlights that the vaccine is 98% effective against serious illness with the booster. For the president of the Federation of Medical Orders,” selective and targeted closures are needed. “. And cases among health workers are increasing: 12 thousand in one week”.

If mathematics is not an opinion, as science and epidemiology at Giufà seem to have become, the accounts do not add up.

According to the Higher Institute of Health, therefore, and according to the subjects of the Republic, in Therapy the number of people admitted with the second dose is 72,400 out of 100,000.

72.4%.

Virtually all second and third dose vaccinates who occupy the intensive care units for covid are almost triple the number of unvaccinated.

Another note: where are the vaccinated with two doses?

In the ISS table they seem not to have been counted, since, after the unvaccinated column, all are defined “with a complete cycle of more or less

120 days and then there is the column + booster.

Who I am?

The FAQ answers us:

“Incidence rate by vaccination status and by different severity of Covid-19 disease: how it is calculated – ISS” https://www.iss.it/web/guest/primo-piano/-/asset_publisher/3f4alMwzN1Z7/content/ id / 5937684

Let’s read:

“Q: Are vaccinated with two doses considered unvaccinated in the calculations?

A: No, in the tables a distinction is made between vaccinated with one dose, with two doses of less than 120 days, with two doses of more than 120 days and with additional dose / booster. “

In the tables, however, the items are all three “complete cycle”, instead the second column, according to the FAQ should represent the sample with one dose, the third with two doses, even if the columns have been inverted more or less 120 days, so much for like…

The fact is that they compare the deaths of a period with the population of the same period of deaths.

And not with the population of diagnoses that followed the deaths.

In short, my health statistics professor has already turned in his grave 10 times already …

But the most important news, beyond the truly Marchian errors, from immediate dismissal and mass resignation of all the higher health institute and the media that have copied and pasted, is the importance of the data itself, confirmed by the corresponding table published. from Spain.

In Spain, where the vaccination coverage rate is even lower, 76.5% of hospitalized people are vaccinated, while 23.5% are not.

Beyond the Italian blunders, the narrative that the unvaccinated are the only ones to occupy the places in intensive care always seems to emerge as yet another hoax spread by official propaganda.

Perhaps, the reason for the publication of the data is not transparency.

In fact, the FAQ can be summarized in “trustworthy” (Roman-style) without specifying the necessary collection and processing methodology.

The aim seems exclusively to terrorize the most inexperienced bivax, to make them believe that only the third dose saves life.

A seedy operation with no respect for intelligence and health. Since the Italian data does not allow us to disaggregate the percentages according to the most important variables, from diagnosis to hospitalization to intensive care, up to death, by age group, we observe the similar situation in Spain, which is more honest and deontologically correct.

The first graph illustrates the situation of those over 80, with 74% of deaths vaccinated against 25.9 of non-vaccinated.

72.41 of vaccinated in intensive care compared to 27.5 not vaccinated.

But it is in the 30-59 age group that the gap in the response to covid between vaccinated and non-vaccinated becomes even more accentuated.

Despite having just over 61% of unvaccinated in intensive care of this age group, compared to 38.8 of vaccinated, the deaths of the unvaccinated are significantly lower.

In fact, 62.12% of vaccinated people die compared to 37.88 of people who have never received a single dose.

