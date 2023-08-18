the elements hollywood wanted us to have

Despite the fact that alternative productions are making their way through the diversification of film festivals and social networks, none have yet escaped Hollywood’s cultural hegemony. We all grew up watching the daily life of the United States on the screen through the series prince of bel airfeel alive or movies like fool,

This allows us to grasp those concepts possibly They were not rooted in Spanish culture, a phenomenon that has two options: standardize them, as has happened, for example, with many elements in our kitchen; or romanticize them and yearn for them forever, as it happens prom nights or the ice cream truck who hang around the neighborhood like him the Simpson,

But if there’s one element that shows up over and over again in American movies, especially youth movies, it’s high school. it starts with personalized locker he frames scenes of secret first kisses or other shots that help explain when a character is popular, unpopular Or neither.

Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) in ’13 Reasons Why’

The lockers are among the devices that a few years ago began to be installed in Spanish educational centers to be enjoyed in the backs of young people, something that, like everything else, has its representation in fiction Aristocrat classWhose seventh season will be released on 20 October.

Other essential elements in every audio-visual production organization hollywoodian There are literature teachers worth their salt who are extremely involved in the well-being of their students, sports have a much higher relevance than in Spanish schools and consequently select groups of cheerleaders, for example, as the series highlights. Riverdale or, going back in time 1994, Feature Film Ke Ve death of a cheerleader,

But if there’s one thing that’s ubiquitous across all movies and series and that really turns out to be pivotal in their plot, it’s prom. You have to go to them with a partner and, with luck, you might become party king or queenA tradition that at the moment has not reached most Spanish institutions.

The exact choice of dance partner is one of the triggers that cause most disagreements in teen dramas, along with the fact that alcohol is poured into punch or one of the guests disappears, all in pompous clothes. are surrounded by napoleon dynamiteDaring organizations Such as alexa demi In prom night Of Excitement or viral dance, like in Jenna Ortega Wednesday,

Cherry pie and american kitchen

When students at schools like East High in Salt Lake City high school musical They arrive at their houses, necessarily of several storeys and with a well-kept garden, they find Open kitchen and large double-door refrigeratorTwo other elements that have been normalized in Spain, where some time ago the unification of the entertainment and cooking areas seemed unthinkable if not for the problem of space.

And over the counter? A Meatloaf steam or Meatloafwell as expected Feet Cherry, which is the name for those grid-shaped puff pastry desserts that seem to be indispensable in American movie kitchens.

it is also necessary a Sandwich of jam and peanut butter, a product found years ago american specialty food stores But thanks to the rise of healthy living, it has become almost as popular as cocoa cream, although it has equal amounts of admirers and detractors.

And with regard to the remnants of the feast, instead of throwing them in the appropriate container, they are deposited in the garbage disposal, which, in addition to speeding up the cleanup, has also created a scare in the cinema… And if not, of tell one of the victims Michael Myers In halloween h20,

To end the day, the choices are varied, although there are some that are particularly conservative. one of them is a bonfire around which something marshmallow – praline They melt and stretch as diners tell mysterious stories, talk about their past or sing songs, like a Ryan Gosling parody barbie,

Party goers can go to a secret party in a huge house with a pool and red glasses. And, for those who are less rural, they are likely to go to a drive-in or a Wealth Established in the fifties, two elements that have found their place in Spain, as there are many options to feel like when Sandy Olsen and Danny Zucco watch a movie Grease,

and in the Wealthwhich can be seen as an example american graffiti or in twin PeaksTaste as always: giant milkshakes, burgers with kicks or a lot Fluffy Pancakes Other dishes popularized by Hollywood movies and series, with agave syrup on top of it.