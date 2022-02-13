The Elimination Chamber 2022 card, WWE event in Saudi Arabia

There are now only two months left at the thirty-eight edition of WrestleMania (the first main event has already been decided), but there is still an important stop before the “Grandaddy of Them All”, or Elimination Chamber. This year, however, the Premium Live Event will be held at the Jeddah SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Between great matches and possible surprises, let’s analyze in detail the Elimination Chamber 2022 card.

The Elimination Chamber 2022 card

Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss

After undergoing a backstage assault on Day 1 from Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss, Drew McIntyre returned earlier than expected to the Royal Rumble, coming very close to winning the contest. The disagreements between the Scot and Corbin’s ally have continued in recent days and will culminate with a match at Elimination Chamber.

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (C) vs The Viking Raiders

Jimmy and Jey are dominating the blue show’s duo division far and wide proving to be, once again, among the best in the world.

WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (C) vs Lita

Lita, a pioneer of the women’s division in WWE and the Hall of Famer, has returned to the scene in recent weeks, proving that she still has grit to sell. After a great performance in the Royal Rumble, at Elimination Chamber she will have the opportunity to return to being champion after so many years, challenging the unstoppable Becky Lynch: a real dream match.

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (C) vs Goldberg

Bill Goldberg returned in the last episode of SmackDown and challenged Roman Reigns to a titled match at Elimination Chamber. The two were supposed to face off in 2020, but the outbreak of the pandemic forced WWE to change plans in progress. This time, however, nothing can stop the clash between the two masters of Spear.

Tag Team Match: Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs Sonya Deville & Charlotte Flair

Ahead of their expected fight at WrestleMania, valid for the SmackDown Women’s ChampionshipRonda Rousey and Charlotte Flair will come face to face in the ring in a couple match: ally of the “Baddest Woman on the Planet” will be Naomi, while Sonya Deville will give a hand to the daughter of the Nature Boy.

Women’s Elimination Chamber: Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki ASH vs. ?

The women’s division will also have its own Elimination Chamber. Raw’s top stars will face off inside the steel structure with the opportunity up for grabs to challenge the champion at WrestleMania.

Elimination Chamber for the WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (C) vs AJ Styles vs Seth Rollins vs Riddle vs Austin Theory vs Brock Lesnar

After winning the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble for the second time in his career, Bobby Lashley faces a seemingly insurmountable obstacle. In fact, he will be forced to defend the title inside the Elimination Chamber, one of the most dangerous and toughest matches in WWE history..

Also taking part in the match will be Brock Lesnar who has promised to return to champion and to challenge Reigns at WrestleMania in a “Title vs Title”.

We remind you that Elimination Chamber will be broadcast live on Saturday, February 19 exclusively on the WWE Network. You can then review the event on a deferred basis. Here is the link to subscribe to the platform.