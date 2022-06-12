The elixir with grape extract, rose oil and orange blossom water that celebrities use every morning to set makeup

When summer arrives, the first product that comes to mind is surely sunscreen. In the end, they are used throughout the season and allow the skin to be protected from the sun. But surely you also accompany skin care with facial mists. They moisturize, refresh the face and help to show off a more beautiful complexion throughout the summer. However, those days in which only facial mists were used, or also called as

beauty water or elixir during this time of year.

Facial mists can be used all year round. They help regenerate the skin, and moisturize. In addition, they are the perfect elixir

for sensitive or dehydrated skin They need a mineral plus before applying any other product. For dermatologists, the mist is the great forgotten of the beauty routine and, however, one of the most important for people who need extra hydration.

It is also the favorite choice of makeup artists.

Some celebrities and celebrities like

Kaia Gerber, Zoë Kravitz, Emma Chanberlain or Madison Beer They have not hesitated to incorporate a facial mist into their routines. All of them even have their favorite:

an elixir with grape extract, rose oil and orange blossom water that leaves the skin velvety. We are talking about Caudalíe Beauty Water (32.90 euros/100 ml). According to Mathilde Thomas, founder of the brand, “this revitalizing multi-purpose mist is the best ally”, and she recommends, “always carry it in your bag”.

For makeup artists, it is perfect to use

this elixir because it can be used up to three times during the entire makeup process. It helps to achieve a more beautiful and professional effect. The steps in which you can use this elixir adored by the famous are:

to prepare the skin, set makeup and illuminate the face.

when you use

Caudalíe Beauty Water At the beginning of your routine, you manage to minimize the pores and prepare the skin for the following products. Once you have the makeup done, this facial mist allows you to fix it. You just have to spray a few times on the face and you will see how the makeup lasts longer. To finish your routine, you can reapply this elixir and thus give light to the skin.

As for its ingredients,

this elixir is formulated with 100% natural ingredients. Contains grape extract, peppermint essential oil, rose essential oil, rosemary essential oil, lemon balm essential oil, and orange blossom water. Thanks to these elements, a more beautiful and healthy skin is achieved for a longer time.

As you see,

facial mists are used for almost everything and your skin will thank you.We also propose two other options that you can also find available at Sephora. A

Mario Badescu face mist with aloe vera and rose water (9.99 euros/118 ml). Soothes, hydrates and leaves the skin juicy.

Another mist is from the Pixie brand that provides protection against free radicals. Its about

Rose Glow Mist which is priced at 20.99 euros (80 ml)